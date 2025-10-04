SKN Times: A Phenomenon Despite the Critics

L. Roberts

Commentary by Llewellyn M. Roberts,

Running a highly active and popular news and information page is no easy feat. With visibility comes criticism, and with influence comes detractors. There are those who spend their time combing through posts, not to learn, not to engage constructively, but simply to nitpick, find faults, and pounce on perceived shortcomings. It comes with the territory.

Let’s be clear—no media house, no page, no platform in the world is perfect. Every single outlet, whether global giants like CNN or BBC, or regional voices like SKN Times, has faced accusations of bias—be it political, social, or cultural. Why? Because media is run by humans, and humans are not perfect. Mistakes happen. Missteps occur. That does not erase the value or credibility of the work being done.

And when it comes to value, SKN Times has proven itself time and again. The numbers don’t lie. With an astonishing 29 million views in just 90 days, the page has become the go-to source for comprehensive, consistent, and wide-ranging coverage of St. Kitts and Nevis. From politics to culture, sports to community life, SKN Times offers a breadth and depth unmatched by any other platform in the Federation.

So yes—critics will always exist. But the overwhelming support, engagement, and reach of SKN Times show that it is doing far more right than wrong. The work behind this platform is nothing short of phenomenal, and the achievement deserves recognition.

Congratulations to the visionary—or visionaries—behind SKN Times. You may not be perfect, but no one is. And in the world of media, perfection isn’t the standard—impact is. By that measure, SKN Times is leading the way.