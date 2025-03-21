Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies at 76: A Titan of the Ring and Beacon of Humanity Bows Out

In an Emotional Announcement, Family Reveals the Heartbreaking News of His Passing

By Times Caribbean Online

March 22, 2025 — The world of sports and beyond is plunged into mourning as boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. The announcement, made by his family, encapsulates the profound sorrow felt by countless fans and admirers of this colossal figure in sports history.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” the family stated in a heartfelt message.

George Foreman was not just a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist; he embodied the spirit of resilience, faith, and redemption. Rising from humble beginnings in Houston, Texas, Foreman transcended the sport of boxing, becoming a devout preacher, devoted husband, and loving father. He was more than an athlete; he was a humanitarian whose influence was felt in and out of the ring.

The family statement further revealed: “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.” With a legacy of compassion, he touched countless lives, offering wisdom, warmth, and humor to those fortunate enough to cross his path.

Foreman’s indelible mark on the world extended beyond his extraordinary athletic achievements. In a career that spanned over two decades, he was known for his unyielding spirit both in the ring, where he famously knocked out Joe Frazier, and in life, where he fought tirelessly to uplift others. “He was deeply respected—a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name—for his family,” the statement read.

Followers of Foreman’s journey will always remember his iconic boxing matches, spirited charisma, and the way he transitioned from heavyweight champion to one of America’s beloved entrepreneurs through his popular grill. Yet, it was his unwavering faith that set him apart, as he frequently shared life lessons derived from his profound relationship with Jesus Christ. “We find solace in knowing he is now at peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he so passionately shared with the world,” the family mentioned.

As tributes pour in from fans, fellow athletes, and public figures, the legacy of love, faith, and strength that he cultivated throughout his life will undoubtedly live on through his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and everyone who knew him.

In this sorrowful time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy. As we say goodbye to this larger-than-life icon, we remember the words spoken by Foreman himself: “The ultimate gift is not to carry your life just for yourself, but to live your life for others.”

George Foreman, forever an icon in the hearts of millions, will be dearly missed. #ForeverIcon