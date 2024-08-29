HON. BRANDY-WILLIAMS ISSUES STATEMENT ON REACHME CORPORATION

The Honorable Hazel Brandy-Williams, Chair and Founder of the REACHME Corporation, has released a powerful statement emphasizing the organization’s commitment to empowering women and youth entrepreneurs. In a video shared on social media, Brandy-Williams outlined the critical mission of REACHME, which aims to provide the necessary support, resources, and training to help aspiring business owners overcome the challenges they face.”Many women and young people have the vision and ambition to create successful businesses, but they often face significant challenges due to the lack of mentorship and limited access to resources,” Brandy-Williams stated.REACHME Corporation offers a variety of services, including job search support and professional training workshops, designed to build sustainable livelihoods for its beneficiaries. Brandy-Williams highlighted the importance of community support in achieving these goals, urging the public to contribute to the cause.”Your generous donation will provide these essential resources. By supporting the REACHME Corporation, you invest in the future of women and youth entrepreneurs, enabling them to make a positive impact in their communities,” she said.Brandy-Williams concluded her message with a call to action, encouraging donations through the organization’s PayPal link, and thanking supporters for their contributions.With her heartfelt appeal, Brandy-Williams underscores the importance of collective efforts in fostering a brighter, more equitable future for women and youth in entrepreneurship.