“WICKED AND INCOMPETENT!”—HARRIS UNLEASHES SCORCHING ATTACK ON PM DREW’S GOVERNMENT, DEMANDS COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO “SCARY” DEATHS AT JNF HOSPITAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts— In a blistering, no-holds-barred assault on Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration, PLP Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has lashed out fiercely against what he describes as the government’s “petty, vindictive, and grossly incompetent governance” that is plunging St. Kitts and Nevis into chaos.

Speaking during an electrifying PLP Monthly Press Conference, Dr. Harris ripped into the Drew administration, declaring it has become consumed by political vengeance and petty vendettas, leading to the shocking exodus of the nation’s most capable civil servants and medical professionals.

“The government has come in with a vendetta and a savagery unknown in this country,” thundered Dr. Harris. “Imagine a senior official being terminated simply because the Prime Minister said, ‘ I’m uncomfortable with you, this is politics.’ Wickedness! Pure wickedness! This administration must go—the sooner, the better for our nation.”

Dr. Harris pointed to the sudden, dramatic departures of esteemed medical experts, notably Dr. Cameron Wilkinson—forced out, he argued, by an environment poisoned with politics and pettiness. “We should never have lost Dr. Wilkinson to the United States. It’s a disgrace!” he passionately stated.

But Dr. Harris reserved his sharpest criticism for the “scary and life-threatening” conditions plaguing the JNF Hospital, demanding an urgent Commission of Inquiry into numerous “unexplained, sudden, and avoidable” deaths.

“JNF is now a scary place. People are dying who should not die,” Dr. Harris insisted, sharing the heartbreaking story of a young man from his constituency turned away from the hospital despite exhibiting clear stroke symptoms. “They sent him home to drink tea! Within hours he was back, permanently damaged, because of their negligence!”

He warned that the poisonous political atmosphere has infiltrated every corner of the public service, driving away critical talent. “Police officers are resigning every week. The head of Forensics just walked out. Why? Politics! Pure, dangerous politics!” Harris roared.

In a chilling conclusion, Dr. Harris rallied citizens to take action against the current administration, stressing, “Our people deserve better than a government obsessed with petty revenge and incompetence. For the survival and dignity of our nation, Drew and his crew must be removed. St. Kitts and Nevis demands justice—NOW!”