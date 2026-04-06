CARICOM IN CHAOS —TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PM KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR TORCHES LEADERSHIP, DEMANDS CHAIRMAN ST.KITTS AND NEVIS PRIME MINISTER DREW DELIVER ACCOUNTABILITY AND SHOW COMPETENCE

CARICOM IN CRISIS — KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY, CHALLENGES DREW’S LEADERSHIP

A serious and escalating dispute has emerged within the Caribbean Community, as Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister publicly challenges the leadership and decision-making processes of CARICOM under Chairman .

In a strongly worded public statement, Persad-Bissessar raised significant concerns regarding what she described as a “surreptitious and odious process” used in the reappointment of , signaling a deepening governance issue within .

FORMAL OBJECTIONS AND ESCALATING TENSIONS

The Prime Minister outlined a series of procedural concerns surrounding the reappointment process. According to her statement:

The matter was not included on the provisional agenda of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government

It was not formally deliberated during plenary sessions

It was reportedly addressed during a Heads of Government retreat, from which Trinidad and Tobago and other member states were not represented

These assertions raise fundamental questions about adherence to established governance protocols within the regional body.

LEGAL AND PROCEDURAL CONCERNS

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has grounded its objections in legal arguments, citing Article 24 of the .

Persad-Bissessar contends that the reappointment process may not have satisfied the treaty’s requirement for formal consideration and decision-making by the Conference of Heads of Government. The issue has been formally raised in correspondence to CARICOM Chairman Dr. Drew, as well as in statements delivered in Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament.

The matter has also been described as potentially “ultra vires,” suggesting that the process may have exceeded the legal authority prescribed under CARICOM’s governing framework.

REQUESTS FOR CLARIFICATION REMAIN UNANSWERED

Further intensifying the situation, Persad-Bissessar disclosed that multiple official communications sent on March 25 and March 31, 2026, to both Dr. Drew and the Office of the Secretary-General have not received responses.

These communications sought clarification on:

The timing and inclusion of the reappointment on draft agendas

Communications issued to member states

Whether any decisions were circulated confidentially after the retreat

The rationale for any confidentiality surrounding the matter

The absence of responses has contributed to concerns regarding transparency and institutional accountability.

FINANCIAL STAKES AND REGIONAL IMPLICATIONS

Persad-Bissessar emphasized that Trinidad and Tobago contributes approximately 22 percent of CARICOM’s budget, underscoring the importance of transparency and adherence to established procedures.

She further stressed that the appointment of the Secretary-General carries significant implications for national interests, including economic policy, regional security, integration efforts, and foreign relations over the next five years.

PRESSURE ON REGIONAL LEADERSHIP

The statement places increased scrutiny on the leadership of CARICOM, particularly Chairman Dr. Terrance Drew, to address the concerns raised and provide clarity on the process followed.

The situation presents a critical test for regional governance structures and the principles of collective decision-making that underpin CARICOM.

A DEFINING MOMENT FOR CARICOM

This dispute represents more than a procedural disagreement; it highlights broader questions about transparency, accountability, and trust within regional institutions.

As the issue unfolds, the response from CARICOM’s leadership will be pivotal in determining whether confidence in the organization can be maintained or whether deeper divisions may emerge among member states.

The coming days are expected to be critical in shaping both the outcome of this controversy and the future direction of regional cooperation.