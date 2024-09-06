ANTIGUA: TRUCE AGREED BETWEEN MEMBERS OF FEUDING GANGS

The 2 Drilly and Grays Farm Thugs gangs have agreed to a truce. The disclosure was made by Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne during an exclusive interview on the ABS Evening News Thursday. The cessation of hostilities was reached during a meeting convened by the head of Government with members of the two gangs at People’s Place on Nugent Avenue. Prime Minister Browne says the members will play in a football match later this month as part of a further show of unity.Prime Minister Browne, who previously held separate meetings with members of the two gangs, says his overture is part of a move toward reforming the members. He implores them to use this second chance to become productive members of society.