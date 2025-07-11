GLOBAL PATHOLOGY POWERHOUSE RETURNS HOME! DR. SHANEDELLE NORFORD TO LEAD AUTOPSY IN JANELIKA ROMNEY CASE AS NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTRY ACCELERATES LOCAL FORENSIC CAPABILITY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a major development that signals a new chapter in the pursuit of justice and forensic excellence in the Federation, the Ministry of National Security has confirmed that internationally acclaimed forensic pathologist and proud Kittitian, Dr. Shanedelle Norford-Harry, will lead the highly anticipated autopsy of 15-year-old Janelika Romney, whose tragic and suspicious death has sent shockwaves across the nation.

The groundbreaking announcement comes as the Ministry ramps up efforts to strengthen local forensic and criminal investigative capacity following increasing public pressure for transparency, truth, and justice.

Dubbed the “Caribbean Queen of Forensics” in international circles, Dr. Norford-Harry brings with her an unmatched arsenal of medical expertise and courtroom credibility. With more than a decade of hands-on experience across the United States, her resume reads like a forensic dream:

Board-Certified Forensic, Anatomic, and Clinical Pathologist

CEO of The Forensic Physician LLC

Trusted Medical Expert Witness

Medical/Laboratory Director at Pathnostics in Florida

Former Associate Medical Examiner across over eight jurisdictions in Florida, including Miami-Dade, Orange, and Volusia Counties

Now, for the first time in recent history, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis will witness a world-class autopsy led by a native daughter whose mission is crystal clear: to uncover the truth behind Janelika’s untimely death.

“This isn’t just another case — it’s home. And I’m here to ensure the people of St. Kitts and Nevis get the clarity and closure they deserve,” Dr. Norford-Harry stated.

Dr. Norford-Harry’s appointment also represents a bold and necessary pivot in the country’s crime-fighting and justice-delivery machinery — one that places truth, professionalism, and science over speculation and political spin.

As the nation awaits the results of the autopsy, public confidence appears to be cautiously returning. Citizens are hopeful that, with Dr. Norford’s gold-standard expertise, this case will finally bring light to the darkness surrounding young Janelika’s heartbreaking demise.

Justice may have been delayed… but with Dr. Shanedelle Norford-Harry at the helm, it will not be denied.

Stay tuned to SKN TIMES for breaking updates.