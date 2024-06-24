Alanderson Selkridge Urges St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation to Facilitate Team Selection and Registration by July 10, 2024, for 45th Chess Olympiad

Sandy Point, St. Kitts – June 1, 2024 – Alanderson Selkridge, a prominent chess player from St. Kitts, has officially requested to be a candidate for the St. Kitts and Nevis team set to compete in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, from September 10 to 23, 2024. He has urged the St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation to facilitate the selection and registration of the national team by the deadline of July 10, 2024, to ensure their participation.

In a letter to Ms. P Della P Stanley, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation (SKNCF), Selkridge expressed his deep interest in representing his country on the international stage once again. He recalled the historic moment when he was part of the first-ever St. Kitts and Nevis team to participate in the Chess Olympiad, held two years ago in Chennai, India. During that event, he made history by becoming the federation’s first internationally rated chess player.

“I am deeply honored to have been part of that historic moment for our federation and country,” Selkridge wrote. “The future and legacy of both the SKNCF and myself are tied together forever. The task is far from finished, and we must not lose focus but remain steadfast on the aims and objectives of the SKNCF.”

Selkridge highlighted the significance of the upcoming Chess Olympiad for the SKNCF and reiterated his commitment to advancing chess in St. Kitts and Nevis. He urged the federation to act promptly to ensure the team’s timely registration and participation in Budapest.

“I look forward to receiving a favorable response and continuing our journey of excellence in chess,” he concluded.

Alanderson Selkridge’s contact details are as follows:

Email: alandersonselkridge@gmail.com

+1 869 668-0538 FIDE ID: 33200084

For more information, please contact:

Ms. P Della P Stanley

President, St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation

12 Independence Square W., P.O. Box 37, Basseterre, St. Kitts

The chess community is eager to see Alanderson Selkridge represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 45th Chess Olympiad and looks forward to the SKNCF’s response.