Game-Changing Opportunity! St. Kitts and Nevis Football Talent Heads to London for Elite Training and Sports Tourism Partnership”

Excitement is in the air as St. Kitts and Nevis proudly sends a delegation of football talent to the UK for a game-changing two-week training and apprenticeship! On November 9, 2024, two promising goalkeepers and a coach from Security Forces United Football Club, alongside Sgt. Charmaine Audain, head of the National Intervention Team with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, departed the federation for an intensive training program in London, England.

From November 11 to 25, the team will experience the UK’s elite football system firsthand, gaining invaluable insights from English clubs and coaches, all thanks to the outstanding success of the 2023 and 2024 summer camps. This initiative not only promises to elevate local football standards but also positions St. Kitts-Nevis as a rising hub for English clubs, with the potential to bring sports tourism to the federation.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis on this incredible journey are:

Sgt. Charmaine Audain – National Intervention Team/Team Chaperone

Const. Delvin Williams – Player/Coach

Mr. St. Clair Morris – Coach

Jashorn Berry – Goalkeeper

This partnership marks a transformative step for St. Kitts-Nevis football, creating opportunities for local talent and strengthening the federation’s appeal as a sports destination. Show your support for these talented individuals as they embark on a journey to inspire and elevate football back home!

