Alicia Whyte Installed as New President of Rotary Club of St. Kitts at Joint Installation Ceremony

Brighton Estate, St. Kitts — The Rotary Club of St. Kitts proudly welcomed Ms. Alicia Whyte as its new President for the 2025/2026 Rotary year during a remarkable Joint Installation Ceremony held on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, at the scenic Brighton Estate. The event was celebrated under the Rotary International theme: “Unite for Good.”

Surrounded by fellow Rotarians, dignitaries, and community leaders, Ms. Whyte accepted the mantle of leadership with grace and determination, sharing a compelling vision to expand Rotary’s outreach, deepen community partnerships, and promote service above self across the Federation.

The newly installed executive board for the Rotary Club of St. Kitts includes:

Vice President: Dr. Leah Sahely

Dr. Leah Sahely Secretary: Dr. Patrice Lawrence

Dr. Patrice Lawrence Immediate Past President & Sergeant-at-Arms: Dr. Dwain Archibald

Dr. Dwain Archibald Treasurer: Rhon Boddie

Rhon Boddie Assistant Secretary/Treasurer: Jafric Rhyner

Jafric Rhyner Service Projects Chair: Parvash Shiwprasad

Parvash Shiwprasad Fundraising Chair: Kerryanne Amritt

Kerryanne Amritt Administration: Kara Ferdinand and Sonya Parry

Kara Ferdinand and Sonya Parry Foundation Chair: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Public Image Chair: Candice Grant-Charles

Candice Grant-Charles Young Leaders Contact: Yarayni Morton-Belle

Immediate Past President Dr. Dwain Archibald delivered an emotional address highlighting the club’s achievements over the past year and encouraged the new leadership to remain focused on Rotary’s values of service, fellowship, diversity, and integrity.

As the new President, Alicia Whyte pledged to lead with inclusivity and innovation, strengthening the club’s impact across all sectors of society.

