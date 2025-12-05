“WHAT A MAN, WHAT A SNAKE!” — PLP LEADER UNLOADS ON PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY IN EXPLOSIVE RESCUE MISSION TOWNHALL BROADSIDE

The McKnight Community Center shook with raw political electricity as PLP National Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris delivered one of the most scorching, unrestrained denunciations ever launched at Nevis Premier Mark Brantley during the latest Save Our St. Kitts and Nevis People’s Rescue Mission Townhall.

Before an energized, standing-room-only crowd, Harris laid bare what he described as Brantley’s long record of political duplicity, reckless financial brinkmanship, and opportunistic self-preservation—a record now colliding violently with reality.

With surgical precision, Harris revisited Brantley’s own words and history, unmasking the Premier as a man who has publicly condemned Labour for financial humiliation in the past, only to now align himself with the very forces he once declared unfit to govern.

Harris’s retelling centered on the infamous April 23, 2014 payroll disaster, when the Labour administration bounced the salary cheque for 1,800 Nevis Island Administration employees—an unprecedented and shame-inducing moment in federal–NIA relations.

He reminded the crowd of the emotional statements made by then-Premier Vance Amory (“Bansamri”), who admitted publicly that he felt “embarrassed” and vowed such a disgrace would never again befall the people of Nevis. Harris then recalled Brantley’s private fury.

“Mark told me he will never forget that Wednesday.

He told me he will never forgive Labour for the embarrassment.”

But now, Harris thundered, look at him.

“And he mashed up the government that was giving him 66 million dollars!” Harris said, referring to Brantley’s decision to destabilize an administration that, by his own admission, provided unprecedented financial support to Nevis.

Harris then delivered the verbal uppercut that sent the audience into uproar:

“What a man.

What a crooked man.

What a dangerous man.

A snake.”

The former Prime Minister noted the bitter irony that Brantley now complains bitterly in Parliament about being cut from EC$66 million down to EC$35 million, a devastating drop he is now forced to reconcile with the fiscal realities he helped create.

“He gambled,” Harris said. “Not appreciating what it took. And now he has to face reality. Everything that glitters is not gold.”

The political aftershocks continue to ripple across the Federation.

One thing, however, is certain:

The People’s Rescue Mission is no longer speaking softly. It is declaring war on hypocrisy — loudly, fiercely, and fearlessly.