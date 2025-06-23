MIDDLE EAST IN FLAMES: AIRLINES GROUND FLIGHTS AS ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT ESCALATES AFTER U.S. STRIKES!

June 23, 2025 | Times Caribbean Global Desk

A massive wave of flight cancellations has rippled across the globe as airlines scramble to respond to rising instability in the Middle East, following fresh Israeli airstrikes on Iran and retaliatory threats after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

The latest escalation has plunged the region into a new phase of conflict, triggering widespread airspace closures, travel disruptions, and growing fears of regional war.

From Tel Aviv to Tehran, Dubai to Doha, airlines are grounding planes, with dozens of international carriers cancelling routes to Israel, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and the Gulf.

Here’s how the world’s skies are being cleared as the crisis unfolds:

AIRLINES GROUND OPERATIONS ACROSS THE REGION:

European Carriers Take Major Hits

Lufthansa Group halts flights to Tel Aviv , Tehran , Beirut , Amman , and Erbil until July and is avoiding the entire region’s airspace.

halts flights to , , , , and until July and is avoiding the entire region’s airspace. Air France-KLM suspends flights to Tel Aviv , Dubai , Riyadh , and Beirut .

suspends flights to , , , and . ITA Airways (Italy) extends Tel Aviv suspension into August.

extends Tel Aviv suspension into August. Finnair cancels all flights to Doha , avoids Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel completely.

cancels all flights to , avoids Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel completely. IAG (British Airways & Iberia) grounds flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, and Dubai.

U.S. Carriers Respond Swiftly

Delta and United Airlines warn of major disruptions to Tel Aviv and Dubai routes through August.

Russian Airspace Shake-Up

Aeroflot axes flights to Tehran, adjusts Middle East schedules.

Asian Airlines Scale Back

Singapore Airlines cancels Dubai flights.

cancels flights. Wizz Air suspends Tel Aviv and Amman flights until mid-September, avoids regional overflights.

Gulf Airlines Join Pullback

Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai suspend service to Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Syria.

Israeli Airlines on Standby

El Al and Israir halt services and close future bookings until mid-July or later.

EXPERTS WARN OF WIDER FALLOUT

Aviation analysts warn that this could become the worst regional air travel disruption since the 1991 Gulf War, with significant economic, commercial, and geopolitical consequences.

“This is no longer just a regional issue,” said one Middle East analyst. “The entire global aviation network is being forced to reroute, reschedule, and reconsider safety in the skies.”

IMPACT ON THE CARIBBEAN & GLOBAL MARKETS?

The Caribbean tourism sector, heavily reliant on international travel, especially from European and Middle Eastern carriers, could experience ripple effects if long-haul flight schedules continue to be rerouted or delayed.

With oil markets already jittery and prices ticking upwards, Caribbean nations could see rising fuel costs and supply chain disruptions in the weeks ahead.

CALLS FOR CALM AMID CHAOS

World leaders are urging restraint. But with skies cleared and runways empty, the silence above the Middle East is deafening—a chilling sign that the worst may still be ahead.

Stay with Times Caribbean Global for updates as the situation develops.