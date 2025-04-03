MINISTER DUGGINS ADMITS TO INCOMPETENCE AS KIM COLLINS STADIUM DELAYS DRAG ON

In a stunning admission that confirms the worst fears of the sports community, Minister of Sports Samal Duggins has finally acknowledged that the long-promised renovations of the Kim Collins Stadium have been severely mismanaged due to inadequate planning.

Duggins’ admission came during a recent press conference, where he confessed that the much-anticipated delivery of the upgraded stadium had failed to factor in the unforeseen hindrances that are commonplace in major construction projects. His remarks have only reinforced public perception of his incompetence in handling the critical project.

BROKEN PROMISES, BROKEN TRUST The stadium, a critical facility for the federation’s premier track and field events, was initially promised to be completed in time for the major meets in March 2024. When that deadline was missed, Duggins doubled down on assurances that the project would be ready for March 2025. Yet, as months dragged on, athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts were met with disappointment once again.

Despite repeated assurances from the Minister, the stadium remains incomplete to this day, a glaring testament to his failure in executing his responsibilities effectively.

CONTRACTOR SWITCH & TRACK CONTROVERSY In a rare moment of transparency, Duggins admitted that the delays were exacerbated by a change in contractors at the start of the project—a move that many critics have slammed as politically motivated. He also pointed to the controversial decision to swap the globally respected Mondo track for the lesser-known, lower-cost Regupol track as another factor that contributed to the setbacks.

“IF THIS HAD BEEN DONE ON TIME…” In a statement that has left many infuriated, Minister Duggins himself acknowledged the glaring truth:

“Had this been done when it was supposed to be done, we would not be here today.”

This admission confirms what frustrated athletes and stakeholders have long suspected—Duggins’ incompetence and mismanagement have derailed a project that should have been completed long ago.

RAIN, DRAINAGE & EXCUSES Duggins attempted to justify the continued delays by citing issues discovered during the renovation, including clogged drainage beneath the old track. He also pointed to weather conditions, arguing that rain had repeatedly disrupted the project, further pushing back completion dates.

However, critics are not buying the excuses. Many argue that proper planning should have accounted for these challenges from the outset. “Weather is always a factor in construction—why wasn’t that considered before making bold promises?” one furious track and field official questioned.

ATHLETES LEFT IN LIMBO With the Kim Collins Stadium still unfinished, local athletes have been forced to train under subpar conditions, robbing them of the opportunity to compete at a high standard. The setbacks have sparked outrage across the federation, with many demanding accountability from the Minister and his administration.

As frustrations mount, one question lingers: When will the government finally deliver on its long-overdue promise, or will Minister Duggins’ incompetence continue to hinder progress?

Stay tuned as this developing story unfolds!