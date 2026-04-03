GLOBAL EXCELLENCE: Kittitian Scholar Dr. Linnet Reid Breaks New Ground with Award-Nominated PhD in Europe

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — April 3, 2026 — In a moment of immense national pride and international acclaim, a brilliant daughter of the Federation has risen to global prominence. Dr. Linnet Reid has successfully defended her groundbreaking PhD thesis at the prestigious , marking a powerful milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis on the world academic stage.

Her thesis, “Disaster as a Gendered Socio-Political Process: Aligning Policy Commitments to Lived Experiences for Gender-Equitable Disaster Governance,” has been described as innovative, impactful, and globally relevant, earning a nomination for the institution’s highly competitive Best Thesis Award. The research boldly redefines how disaster governance is understood—placing gender equity at the forefront of policy and practice, particularly for vulnerable regions such as small island developing states.

Dr. Reid currently serves as a Young Academics Fellow under the esteemed Institute for Advanced Studies Luxembourg, where she continues to contribute to high-level research shaping international discourse.

Her academic journey reflects a legacy of excellence. She completed her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees through a unique joint programme involving the (Mona Campus), Université des Antilles in Martinique, and Université de Bordeaux in France—graduating with First Class Honours and later earning a Distinction at the postgraduate level.

Dr. Reid’s achievement is deeply rooted in a distinguished lineage of scholarship and service. She is the second daughter of Professor Jessica Byron-Reid, a past States Scholar of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and a renowned regional academic who served as Head of the Department of Government at UWI Mona Campus, Jamaica, and as Coordinator of SALISES (Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies) at St. Augustine, Trinidad.

She is also the granddaughter of the late Cecil Byron, a long-serving Magistrate for the island of Nevis and the first Nevisian to act as Attorney General of the colony of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla—further cementing a family legacy of national and regional leadership.

Today, Dr. Linnet Reid stands as a beacon of Caribbean intellect, resilience, and global impact—a proud Caribbean intellect of St.Kitts and Nevis and Jamaican descent and nationality shaping the future of policy, equity, and disaster governance on the world stage.