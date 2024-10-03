Widespread Outrage Erupts as 26-Year Senior Customs Veteran Jervin Nisbett Targetted and Victimized by PM Drew Administration in St. Kitts and Nevis

A wave of public outrage has erupted in St. Kitts and Nevis as allegations of victimization and suppression of free speech surface, targeting individuals perceived to be critical of the ruling St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) government. The controversy intensified following remarks made by Attorney General Garth Wilkin during a recent outburst in the National Assembly, where he warned citizens about the potential for police visits and cell phone confiscations if they were suspected of forwarding “untrue” WhatsApp messages.

One of the most notable cases involves Senior Customs Officer Jervin Nisbett, who took to social media to express his frustration and concerns over what he perceives to be a targeted effort to silence him due to his outspoken criticism of the government. Nisbett, who has served in the Customs Department for over 26 years, shared a series of posts detailing his experience, stating that he felt victimized and threatened for speaking out against the current administration.

In his posts, Nisbett reflected on his service to the country and made it clear that he would not be intimidated by attempts to silence him. “If I don’t have a job tomorrow,” he wrote, “it’s not going to be because I illegally bought guns in, drugs in, money in large bulks, killed someone, stolen guns, smuggled people in and out of St. Kitts, misappropriated government funds, been a political pawn or sexual misconduct.” He added, “I see the end game… but I will let you know just as you are not afraid, I am not afraid. I have made my peace with God. And I will not be made uneasy.”

Shortly after these posts, Nisbett reported being visited by the police while at work, accompanied by two armed Customs officers, and having his personal weapon confiscated. He said the police officer who visited him was acting on direct orders from the Commissioner of Police based on a post he had made. “They are coming for me and don’t want me to be able to defend myself,” Nisbett stated.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation across the country, with many citizens expressing support for Nisbett and denouncing what they perceive as authoritarian actions by the authorities. Social media quickly became a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, with several high-profile individuals sharing their thoughts.

Dedah Brookes, a vocal citizen, remarked on social media: “Imagine feeling like that in your own beloved country, where promises of better days were made, but instead, you find yourself constantly watching your back… It’s disheartening to think that fear and intimidation could take root in a place where we should feel secure.” She went on to encourage faith and resilience, noting that “God always has a plan.”

Other citizens echoed similar sentiments. Fox Rogers commented, “Well, well, well with this place,” while Celena Love expressed disbelief, saying, “What post you made? This is crazy.” Many others, including Dawud Byron and Ashton Nisbett, offered words of encouragement, urging Nisbett to remain strong in the face of adversity.

Everton Powell, a popular blogger, also weighed in, comparing the current situation in St. Kitts and Nevis to authoritarian regimes. “Jervin Nisbett, you better tell us you are playing with this post, because from when SKN turned into Cuba or China or Russia where people can’t make a Facebook post? Comrades, this what you all have come to? Stifling constitutional rights of free speech?”

The accusations of victimization have fueled concerns about the state of democracy and freedom of speech in the country. Critics argue that the government’s actions, particularly against those who publicly criticize its policies, have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. Many are now questioning the extent to which political influence is being used to silence dissent and restrict civil liberties.

As the outrage continues to spread, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the mounting pressure from citizens demanding answers and accountability. However, one thing is clear: the issue has ignited a nationwide debate about the protection of free speech, the role of law enforcement in political matters, and the balance between government authority and individual rights in St. Kitts and Nevis.