HONOUR ON THE WORLD STAGE: Jacinth Henry-Martin Invested with OBE in London

A Proud Kittitian Moment of Recognition, Legacy, and Global Impact

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, April 3, 2026 — In a moment of profound national pride and personal triumph, stood among distinguished honourees in London, officially receiving one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious accolades—the Order of the British Empire (OBE)—during a ceremonial investiture that symbolised a lifetime of service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to country.

The accomplished diplomat, who currently serves as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the , described the occasion as deeply emotional and profoundly meaningful.

“The ceremonial investiture of the OBE, witnessed by my sons, was a deeply meaningful moment, one that reflected my pride in contributing, however modestly, to making my country a better place,” she shared.

A Royal Honour Rooted in Service

The prestigious recognition forms part of the 2025 Birthday Honours List of , celebrating individuals across the Commonwealth who have made outstanding contributions to society.

For Henry-Martin, this honour is not merely ceremonial—it is a validation of decades of dedication across politics, diplomacy, culture, and national development.

From the quiet strength of Sandy Point to the global corridors of diplomacy, her journey reflects the power of resilience, intellect, and purpose.

From Sandy Point to the World Stage

Born on July 28, 1961, in , Henry-Martin’s story is one of relentless pursuit of excellence. Educated locally before advancing her studies internationally—including at the where she earned a Master’s degree in Technical & Specialized Translation—she built a formidable academic and professional foundation.

Her early exposure to language, culture, and international relations through institutions such as CIDI and CLACDEC positioned her as a natural bridge between nations.

Breaking Barriers in Politics

History was made in 2000 when Henry-Martin became the first woman elected to Parliament for the , representing the Sandy Point, Fig Tree, and La Valley constituency.

As Minister of Information, Culture, Youth and Sports, she helped shape national discourse, empower youth, and elevate cultural identity at a critical time in the federation’s development.

Though her parliamentary tenure concluded in 2004, her influence was far from over—it was only evolving.

A Diplomatic Trailblazer

Henry-Martin’s diplomatic career has been nothing short of historic:

Former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2005–2008)

First woman to serve as St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the United States

Former Chief of Staff to the Secretary General of the OAS

Reappointed in 2023 as Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS

Operating at the highest levels of international diplomacy, she has consistently championed the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis while strengthening regional and global partnerships.

A Legacy That Inspires a Nation

Her investiture in London is more than a personal milestone—it is a national symbol of excellence.

In an era where small island states continue to assert their voice on the global stage, Henry-Martin’s journey sends a powerful message:

that leadership, intellect, and service from St. Kitts and Nevis can—and do—command global recognition.

Her story is one of breaking ceilings, redefining possibilities, and carrying the federation’s flag with dignity and distinction.

The SKN Times Perspective

At a time when the nation seeks examples of integrity, achievement, and international respect, the honour bestowed upon Jacinth Henry-Martin stands as a reminder of what is possible when purpose meets perseverance.

From Sandy Point to London… from Parliament to global diplomacy… from service to honour—

this is the story of a Kittitian woman whose legacy now bears the mark of royalty.