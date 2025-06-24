Dr. Timothy Harris Attacks MSR Media’s Defence — Master Disagrees!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 24, 2025 — A major development has rocked the ongoing legal war between former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris and MSR Media SKN, as Dr. Harris’ legal team has fiercely attacked the defence of Phillipe Martinez and MSR Media as being inadequate in law. Dr. Harris’ legal team filed a strike-out application to dismiss . Today, the court’s Master Yuri Saunders dismissed the strike-out application promising to hand down his written judgment before day’s end.

Dr. Harris, who has taken legal action against the film production company and its CEO for defamation of character, launched a scathing attack on what his legal team described as a “flimsy and evasive defence”. The application sought to have the case thrown out before it could reach trial — but the Master was not persuaded.

Dr. Harris now has two options before him:

File a substantive appeal challenging the dismissal of the strike-out application against MSR Media and Martinez Push for an early trial date to proceed swiftly with the defamation claim and seek vindication in open court.

The case centers around statements admittedly made by MSR Media and Martinez, which Dr. Harris contends were false and malicious and damaging to his reputation and public image.

With Dr. Harris vowing to pursue justice with urgency and determination, the nation now watches closely as this legal drama intensifies.