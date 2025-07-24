George Moody Stuart School Appoints New Principal: Michelle Rochester‑Woodley

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 25, 2025 – The George Moody Stuart School has officially announced the appointment of Michelle Rochester‑Woodley as its new Principal.

Rochester-Woodley, the former Principal of Newton Ground Primary School, brings with her a wealth of experience in education leadership and a proven track record of school development and community engagement.

Her career in education spans several years, during which she championed innovative teaching strategies, supported teacher training programmes, and strengthened partnerships between schools and local stakeholders. Her work at Newton Ground Primary earned her recognition for steering the school through challenging times while maintaining academic standards and school morale.

In her new role, Rochester-Woodley is expected to focus on strengthening the academic foundation of the school, promoting student well-being, and fostering a culture of excellence among staff and students alike.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter for the George Moody Stuart School, as it looks to build on its legacy and adapt to the evolving needs of modern education with Rochester-Woodley at the helm.