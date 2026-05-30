St. Kitts and Nevis’ Joeline Williams Makes History in Taiwan, Graduates from I-Shou University with Two Degrees

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Joeline Williams Shines in Taiwan, Graduates from I-Shou University with Two Degrees

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating another proud international academic triumph as Miss Joeline Williams, a distinguished member of the Class of 2026, has successfully graduated from I-Shou University in Taiwan with not one, but two impressive degrees.

Miss Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in International Tourism and Hospitality Management and a Bachelor of Science in International Business Administration, marking an extraordinary achievement that reflects discipline, determination, sacrifice, and a powerful commitment to excellence.

Her success stands as a shining example of the growing impact of Kittitian and Nevisian students on the global academic stage, particularly in Taiwan, where nationals of the Federation continue to distinguish themselves through scholarship, leadership, and service.

Beyond her outstanding academic accomplishment, Miss Williams also demonstrated exceptional leadership during her university journey. She served as the student representative for her programme, a role that highlighted the confidence placed in her by her peers and faculty, as well as her ability to represent student voices with maturity, professionalism, and grace.

In one of the most meaningful moments of the graduation ceremony, Williams was also given the honour of delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of her graduating class. That significant responsibility underscored her standing among her fellow graduates and reflected her poise, communication skills, and respected presence within the Class of 2026.

Her dual academic background in tourism, hospitality, and international business places her in a powerful position to contribute to sectors that are vital to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. At a time when tourism, global trade, entrepreneurship, service excellence, and international partnerships are central to national growth, Miss Williams’ academic preparation is both timely and inspiring.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, her achievement is more than a personal milestone. It is a national moment of pride. It represents the promise of young nationals who continue to pursue excellence across borders while carrying the flag of the Federation with dignity and distinction.

Miss Joeline Williams now joins the proud ranks of Kittitian and Nevisian graduates who have successfully completed studies in Taiwan and are poised to make meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

Congratulations to Miss Joeline Williams, Class of 2026 graduate of I-Shou University, on earning two degrees and representing St. Kitts and Nevis with excellence, leadership, and pride.