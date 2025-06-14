Mum’s the Word: Silence from PM Drew as St. Kitts and Nevis Faces Potential U.S. Travel Ban

— Critics Slam Drew’s Double Standards: Quick to Clap Back at Harris, Quiet on Crises

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — June 14, 2025

In what critics are calling a deafening silence, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has remained tight-lipped on a bombshell revelation that the United States is considering a sweeping travel ban on citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis, among dozens of other nations.

The proposed restrictions—laid out in a memo signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—set a 60-day deadline for affected countries to meet a list of U.S.-mandated “benchmarks” or face full or partial travel suspensions. Among the grievances? Allegations of fraud, poor identity documentation, and citizenship-by-investment schemes with no residency requirements—a not-so-subtle jab at St. Kitts and Nevis’ globally controversial CBI program.

But while leaders of other listed nations have begun scrambling to issue statements and reassure their citizens, Prime Minister Drew has, so far, said absolutely nothing.

“His silence is louder than any speech,” said one political observer. “He’s quick to hold press conferences to blast his predecessor, Dr. Timothy Harris, over issues that frankly pale in comparison. But when it comes to a real national crisis with global ramifications, he disappears behind a curtain of silence.”

The Trump Factor Returns

The memo, part of a broader policy shift under Donald Trump’s second term, paints a grim picture: St. Kitts and Nevis could be blacklisted for what the U.S. sees as security vulnerabilities stemming from its economic citizenship program and inadequate cooperation on immigration enforcement.

It explicitly warns that unless immediate action is taken, St. Kitts and Nevis passport holders could soon face sweeping travel restrictions, delays, or outright bans from entering the United States.

Among the listed concerns were:

“Widespread government fraud”

“Lack of reliable civil documents”

“Overstayed visas by nationals”

“Citizenship-by-investment without residency”

“Failure to cooperate on deportations”

“Antisemitic and anti-American activity by foreign nationals”

Ticking Clock, Silent Leadership

According to the U.S. memo, affected countries were given until 8:00 a.m. this past Wednesday to provide a detailed action plan outlining steps to comply with U.S. benchmarks. Whether St. Kitts and Nevis submitted such a plan remains unknown.

“What is this administration doing? Where is the national address? Where is the transparency?” asked one civil society leader. “We know exactly how Drew feels about Harris’s latest Facebook post, but we have no clue how his government plans to stop the U.S. from slapping a red stamp on every St. Kitts passport.”

The silence is particularly galling to those who’ve watched Drew host regular press conferences and issue fiery rebukes over far less consequential matters.

“He tweets about everything from mango festivals to who wore what at a gala—but nothing about this? Really?” a university student posted online. “It’s terrifying.”

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

The potential fallout is enormous:

Families separated

Students denied visas

Business owners unable to travel

Tourism and investment suffering yet another blow

And with no word from Basseterre’s corridors of power, Kittitians and Nevisians remain in the dark.

The “Non-Issue” Prime Minister

“Drew is acting like this is a non-issue,” said one former diplomat. “And that’s dangerous. Because Washington doesn’t care about your political spin back home. They care about hard facts, compliance, and cooperation. If he doesn’t speak now, the entire nation may soon be silenced at U.S. airports.”

The Clock is Ticking, Prime Minister

While Drew’s administration may hope this storm passes quietly, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve answers—and action.

This isn’t about political rivalry. It’s about national dignity, freedom of movement, and our standing in the world.

The question remains:

Will Prime Minister Drew finally find his voice before it’s too late?

