GEOPOLITICAL STORM BREWING: DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS CALLS FOR CARICOM UNITY TO FACE GLOBAL CRISIS HEAD-ON



Foreign Ministers Gather in St. Kitts for High-Stakes COFCOR Summit as Global Alliances Fracture and Regional Challenges Escalate

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a commanding and impassioned address at the opening of the Twenty-eighth Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister and newly appointed COFCOR Chair, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, issued a clarion call to Caribbean nations to unite in vision and purpose as the region braces for unprecedented global and regional instability.

Hosted in his home country of St. Kitts and Nevis, the high-level CARICOM gathering convened foreign ministers from across the Region amid what Dr. Douglas described as a “troubled and shifting geopolitical landscape”—one that has disrupted traditional alliances, strained multilateral institutions, and pushed small states like those in CARICOM to the edge of diplomatic uncertainty.

“The circumstances we face today demand a unity of vision and mission to weather the tide and to implement innovative approaches for regional and national development,” declared Dr. Douglas in his opening remarks.

The two-day meeting tackled urgent matters at the crossroads of global geopolitics and regional survival. Among the priorities:

Reinforcing diplomatic strategies in light of diminishing faith in the rules-based international order.

Strengthening ties with traditional allies while boldly exploring new relationships with non-traditional partners, including Africa—a pivot expected to be formalized at the upcoming CARICOM-Africa Summit in September.

Addressing hot-button regional issues, including:

• the ongoing crisis in Haiti,

• the Guyana-Venezuela border tension, and

• the Belize-Guatemala territorial dispute.

“Partnerships once deemed sacrosanct are being dismantled,” Dr. Douglas warned. “We must recalibrate not just to survive—but to lead.”

Foreign ministers also used the forum to prepare coordinated positions for critical multilateral engagements on pressing global themes such as sustainable development, climate resilience, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases affecting Caribbean populations.

The overarching theme of the COFCOR summit was clear: Caribbean unity is no longer optional—it is existential.

Dr. Douglas’ leadership as COFCOR Chair was widely seen as a call to action, urging colleagues to reject complacency and embrace a bold, adaptive foreign policy doctrine capable of defending the Region’s interests in an increasingly fractured world.

As CARICOM charts its next chapter, one thing is certain:

The world is watching—and the Caribbean must move as one.

