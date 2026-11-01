GASTON BROWNE WELCOMES BRITISH PRIME MINISTER’S HISTORIC OPENING ON SLAVERY APOLOGY — BUT DECLARES CARIBBEAN’S DEMAND FOR REPARATORY JUSTICE REMAINS UNCHANGED!

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA PRIME MINISTER CALLS FOR MEANINGFUL DIALOGUE, DEBT RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT AS COMMONWEALTH SUMMIT OPENS!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Sunday, November 1, 2026

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has welcomed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s willingness to consider a formal apology for Britain’s historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, describing the development as a significant opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation.

In an official statement dated October 30, Browne acknowledged Burnham’s expressions of sorrow and regret, issued ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda.

But one position remains firm.

The Caribbean’s longstanding pursuit of reparatory justice has not changed.

Burnham has expressed openness to discussing a formal apology while rejecting direct financial reparations, a distinction likely to feature prominently in Commonwealth discussions.

Browne nevertheless welcomed proposals addressing the economic difficulties confronting vulnerable Commonwealth nations, particularly improved debt arrangements offering longer repayment periods and more favourable interest rates.

He also praised Britain’s proposed support for renewable energy, education, poverty reduction and stronger international representation for smaller countries.

For Caribbean states confronting climate change, natural disasters and expensive borrowing, these proposals could provide meaningful development opportunities.

Browne stressed that disagreements over financial compensation should not prevent cooperation on achievable priorities.

Importantly, he called for structured, inclusive and respectful dialogue, with clear timelines and measurable outcomes.

As Antigua and Barbuda celebrates its 45th Independence anniversary while hosting Commonwealth leaders from November 1–4, the reparations debate is taking centre stage.

The Prime Minister expressed readiness to engage directly with Burnham and explore practical arrangements benefiting vulnerable nations.

“Prime Minister Burnham has offered a constructive opening. We will build upon it at CHOGM,” Browne declared.

The discussions could mark an important new chapter in Britain-Caribbean relations, although any formal apology or reparations agreement remains unresolved.