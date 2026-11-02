REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS! TWO VETERAN BANKING LEADERS SET FOR SENIOR GROUP ROLES IN 2027

Parasram “Vic” Salickram and David Robinson to assume expanded leadership responsibilities at Republic Financial Holdings Limited and Republic Bank Limited.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Monday, November 2, 2026

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO — Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) have announced two significant executive appointments, positioning experienced banking professionals for expanded leadership responsibilities across the Republic Financial Group.

In an official announcement dated October 16, 2026, the institutions confirmed that Parasram “Vic” Salickram will be appointed Senior Group Vice President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited and Senior Vice President of Republic Bank Limited.

Salickram joined Republic Bank in 2004 and has accumulated more than two decades of experience within the organisation. His extensive career includes senior assignments at subsidiaries in the Dominican Republic and Barbados.

He has also served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Vice President of Republic Bank and Group Vice President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited.

Meanwhile, David Robinson will be appointed Group Vice President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited and Vice President of Republic Bank Limited.

Robinson, who joined the organisation in 1996, brings approximately 30 years of banking experience to his new responsibilities.

His distinguished career includes serving as General Manager of Republic Wealth Management Limited, General Manager of Treasury, Acting Managing Director of Republic Bank (Suriname) N.V. and Acting Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana).

The appointments highlight the Group’s continued reliance on experienced executives with extensive regional banking and financial management backgrounds.

Both appointments are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

The announcement marks another leadership development for one of the Caribbean’s prominent banking groups as it prepares for the new financial year.