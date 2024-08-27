Sean Paul Honored with ‘Entertainer’s Key to the City’ of New York During ‘Rise Up NYC’ Concert Series

Grammy Award-winning artist Sean Paul was honored with the prestigious ‘Entertainer’s Key to the City’ of New York on Saturday, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the city’s music scene and his role in uniting Caribbean and American cultures. The honor was bestowed during the third annual ‘Rise Up NYC’ concert series, a city-wide initiative spearheaded by the Office of Mayor Eric Adams, which featured free outdoor performances across the five boroughs throughout the summer.The “No Lie” hitmaker received the symbolic key at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, where he also delivered a dynamic performance. The event highlighted Sean Paul’s enduring impact on New York’s diverse cultural landscape and celebrated his influence as a global ambassador of Caribbean music