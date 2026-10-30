ROOTED IN CULTURE! DRIVEN BY PURPOSE! — 15-YEAR-OLD AMAYA SAPPHIRE MARKS SET TO REPRESENT ST. THOMAS ON THE CARIBBEAN STAGE!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | US VIRGIN ISLANDS FEATURE | OCTOBER 30, 2026

FROM VIRGIN ISLANDS CARNIVAL ROYALTY TO REGIONAL SPOTLIGHT! — AWARD-WINNING TEEN PERFORMER, YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AND ASPIRING RADIOLOGIST PREPARES TO SHINE AT THE 44TH HAYNES SMITH CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT IN ST. KITTS!

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — She is just 15 years old, but Amaya Sapphire Marks is already building an impressive legacy of cultural excellence, artistic achievement, entrepreneurship and ambition.

And now, the talented St. Thomas teenager is preparing to carry the pride of the United States Virgin Islands onto one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated stages.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2026, Amaya will represent St. Thomas at the prestigious 44th Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant in St. Kitts, joining outstanding young representatives from across the region for an evening celebrating Caribbean talent, culture and youthful excellence. SKN News

For Amaya, this moment represents far more than another appearance in a pageant.

It is an opportunity to showcase the traditions that shaped her, the community that continues to support her and the possibilities awaiting the next generation of Virgin Islands achievers.

A YOUNG CULTURAL AMBASSADOR WITH DEEP VIRGIN ISLANDS ROOTS

A sophomore at Charlotte Amalie High School, Amaya has distinguished herself through her enthusiasm for performance, creativity and cultural expression.

She is an active member of the St. Thomas Majorettes’ Sparks youth group, the Charlotte Amalie High School Auxiliary Dance Team and Eccentric Moko Jumbies.

These activities reflect an important part of her identity.

From the disciplined movements of majorette performances to the spectacular cultural heritage of moko jumbies, Amaya is helping keep the spirit of Virgin Islands traditions alive among a new generation.

Her commitment demonstrates that cultural preservation is not simply about remembering yesterday. It is about inspiring tomorrow.

FROM PETITE PRINCESS TO REGIONAL CONTENDER

Amaya’s journey into pageantry began at an early age.

She first attracted attention after earning Best Dressed Carnival Doll honours in both 2014 and 2016, offering an early glimpse of the confidence and stage presence that would become hallmarks of her development.

Then came a historic achievement.

In 2019, Amaya became the first-ever Virgin Islands Carnival Petite Princess, capturing an impressive collection of individual awards, including Best Introductory Speech, Best “When I Grow Up” Wear, Best Talent and Best Eveningwear.

Her success continued in 2025 when she secured First Runner-Up in the Junior Queen of Carnival competition, along with Best Promotional Speech, Best Eveningwear and Best Talent.

Each accomplishment represents countless hours of rehearsal, preparation and personal dedication.

And she is still only 15.

BEYOND THE CROWN: A FUTURE BUILT ON PURPOSE

While her achievements on stage have attracted recognition, Amaya’s ambitions extend well beyond pageantry.

The young entrepreneur is already developing her business skills through Mya’s Sweets, demonstrating initiative, creativity and a willingness to turn ideas into opportunities.

But perhaps her most inspiring aspiration lies in healthcare.

Amaya hopes to become a radiologist, with a long-term goal of providing radiology services in St. Thomas and across the wider Caribbean.

It is a vision grounded in service.

For this promising teenager, success is not simply about personal recognition. It is also about developing the knowledge and professional expertise to make a meaningful contribution to the communities she calls home.

THREE ISLANDS. ONE TERRITORY. ONE PROUD REPRESENTATIVE!

The 2026 Haynes Smith competition will be staged under the theme “Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean,” celebrating the distinctive cultural identities, heritage and talents of participating territories. SKN News

Amaya’s participation promises to bring a uniquely Virgin Islands perspective to that celebration.

She carries the energy of St. Thomas, the shared heritage of St. Croix and St. John, and the collective pride of a territory known for its vibrant Carnival traditions and remarkable young talent.

Her story is already an example of what can happen when cultural identity, family and community encouragement, discipline and personal ambition come together.

As December 30 approaches, supporters across the U.S. Virgin Islands and the wider Caribbean have another opportunity to celebrate a young woman whose journey continues to inspire.

Amaya Sapphire Marks is not simply preparing for another pageant. She is preparing to represent her homeland, honour her heritage and demonstrate the enormous promise of Caribbean youth.

From Charlotte Amalie to the regional spotlight in St. Kitts, her journey continues.

Three islands. One territory. A world of support behind her.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence, Youth Achievement and the Next Generation of Regional Leaders.