“From the Crown to the Classroom”: How Chevening Scholars Have Shaped St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 7, 2025 — For over four decades, the Chevening Scholarship—funded by the UK Government—has opened academic gateways for high-potential individuals across the Commonwealth. In St. Kitts and Nevis, the prestigious scholarship has produced a cadre of professionals who now stand as diplomats, ministers, entrepreneurs, educators, and technocrats. But as the twin-island federation faces a puzzling three-year drought in Chevening selections since 2022, it’s worth revisiting the legacy of the nation’s Chevening alumni and the undeniable impact they’ve had on national development.

A LEGACY THAT BEGAN IN 1984

The Chevening journey in St. Kitts and Nevis began with Conrad Kelly in 1984. A visionary agriculturalist and devout Christian leader, Kelly studied Crop Physiology at Cambridge and Development Policy at City St. George’s. He later became a leading agronomist and development consultant, shaping food systems and environmental policy across the Caribbean. His academic success and career set the gold standard for all who followed.

In 1985, the torch passed to Buell Bart, a gifted musician and cultural icon whose storied career as a performer and music educator has touched generations in the Federation and abroad. His Chevening experience at the Polytechnic of Wales not only honed his communication skills but also elevated his global artistic presence, making him one of the most distinguished cultural ambassadors of the Federation.

DIPLOMATIC EXCELLENCE: KEVIN ISAAC & SONIA BODDIE-THOMPSON

Perhaps the most globally recognized Chevening alum is His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac, who earned his scholarship in 1994. A career diplomat, author, and scholar, Isaac has served as St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Representative to the IMO. With degrees from the University of the West Indies, University of Warwick, Birmingham, and Toulouse-Mirail, Isaac has become a global voice on diplomacy, law, and governance.

Following in his diplomatic footsteps is Sonia Boddie-Thompson (2011), who rose from Clerk of the National Assembly to now serving as Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations. Her trajectory exemplifies the Chevening spirit of transformative leadership and strategic global engagement.

LEGAL TRAILBLAZERS & GENDER ADVOCATES

Kurlyn Merchant (2014) and Jihan Williams-Knight (2013) have used their legal acumen to shape justice in the Federation. Kurlyn, Principal of Merchant Legal Chambers, is also the Director of Affluent Homes Limited. Her father, Frederick Augustine Merchant, was a Chevening recipient in 1989, making them the first father-daughter Chevening duo from St. Kitts and Nevis—a generational legacy of excellence.

Jihan Williams-Knight, now Registrar of the Intellectual Property Office, has also served as Assistant Registrar and Crown Counsel. Her contributions to national legal architecture and legislative reform are profound.

A FULL LIST OF CHEVENING SCHOLARS FROM ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Year Name Notable Impact 1984 Conrad Kelly Agronomist, Policy Consultant 1985 Buell Bart Music Educator & Cultural Icon 1989 Frederick Augustine Merchant Director of Agriculture, Public Servant 1989 Mary Spooner Unknown 1989 Eugene Petty Former PS & Supervisor of Elections 1990 Anthony Luis Mills Unknown 1992 Jackie Flemming Senior Education Officer, Camp Planner 1993 Perryette Peets Unknown 1994 Dr. Kevin Isaac High Commissioner to UK 1996 Beverly Harris Former PS & Director of Statistics 2002 Hazel Brandy-Williams Former Nevis Minister of Health 2005 Cuthbert Caines Unknown 2008 Raoul Pemberton Director, Planning & Environment 2010 Wendy Elliot Williams Unknown 2011 Sonia Boddie-Thompson Diplomat, United Nations 2012 Kenrod Roberts Power Systems Engineer, SKELEC 2013 Jihan Williams-Knight Registrar, IPO 2014 Kurlyn Merchant Attorney, Real Estate Developer 2014 Kimberly Evelyn-Lazarus Architect, Sustainability Expert 2015 Vondez Phipps Barrister, UK 2016 Shanelle Simmonds Diplomat, OAS 2017 Crios Freeman Legal Aid Attorney 2018 Dillon Webbe Architect, Sustainable Engineer 2021 Michelle Slack-Clarke Managing Partner, WSCW Law Firm 2022 Joy Napier Founder, Nevis Int’l Secondary School

CHEVENING’S IMPACT ON NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

From the Ministries of Health, Education, and Foreign Affairs to private law practices and entrepreneurship, Chevening Scholars have occupied critical roles in shaping modern St. Kitts and Nevis.

THE SCHOLARSHIP DROUGHT: 2023–2025

The absence of any awardees since 2022 has sparked concern. Stakeholders speculate that a mix of poor application strategies, inadequate essay preparation, and weak interviews may be contributing factors. With regional peers like Guyana and Jamaica continuing to secure multiple awards annually, the silence in St. Kitts and Nevis raises alarms.

MOVING FORWARD: A CALL TO ACTION

With a prestigious history and a trail of achievers to emulate, St. Kitts and Nevis must rekindle its Chevening fire. This means preparing candidates with stronger writing skills, robust policy knowledge, and compelling leadership stories. Perhaps a formal mentorship programme—led by past scholars—could revive the pipeline.

The future of national development will demand skilled negotiators, ethical legal minds, innovative engineers, and forward-thinking educators. The Chevening Scholarship remains one of the best tickets to get there.

It’s time to re-engage, reapply, and reimagine.

By Times Caribbean Education Desk

Feature Series: Scholarship Legacies of the Federation

