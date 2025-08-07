The Chevening Legacy in St. Kitts and Nevis: Celebrating Past Scholars, Confronting a Recent Decline

A comprehensive look at the impact of Chevening alumni from St. Kitts and Nevis and the factors behind a three-year absence of new awardees

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – August 7, 2025 – For nearly four decades, the prestigious British Chevening Scholarship Programme has served as a launchpad for some of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most accomplished diplomats, legal minds, public servants, and innovators. From trailblazers like Conrad Kelly, the Federation’s first Chevening Scholar in 1984, to modern-day diplomats like Sonia Boddie-Thompson and Shanelle Simmonds, the scholarship has catalyzed a quiet revolution of leadership and excellence.

But now—after a powerful legacy of success—the pipeline has dried up. There has not been a single Chevening Scholar from St. Kitts and Nevis since 2022, when Joy Napier, educator and youth advocate, became the last known recipient. That’s three consecutive cycles with no awardee from the twin-island Federation—a stunning development for a nation once seen as punching above its weight in the UK’s flagship global leadership programme.

What went wrong?

A Legacy of Excellence

The Chevening list reads like a who’s who of national progress:

1984: Conrad Kelly – The first Chevening Scholar, an agronomist and development consultant, set the bar high. He studied crop physiology at the University of Cambridge and international development policy in London. A Christian leader and agricultural visionary, Kelly later mentored a generation of Caribbean thinkers in the development sector.

– The first Chevening Scholar, an agronomist and development consultant, set the bar high. He studied crop physiology at the University of Cambridge and international development policy in London. A Christian leader and agricultural visionary, Kelly later mentored a generation of Caribbean thinkers in the development sector. 1994: Kevin Isaac – Arguably the most prominent scholar, Isaac rose to become St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Representative to the IMO , as well as Governor to the Commonwealth Secretariat. He’s a poet, statesman, and the first career diplomat to reach ambassadorial rank.

– Arguably the most prominent scholar, Isaac rose to become and , as well as Governor to the Commonwealth Secretariat. He’s a poet, statesman, and the first career diplomat to reach ambassadorial rank. 2002: Hazel Brandy-Williams – Former Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration, Brandy-Williams blended finance and governance, having earned a Master’s in Risk Management from the University of Glasgow.

– Former in the Nevis Island Administration, Brandy-Williams blended finance and governance, having earned a Master’s in Risk Management from the University of Glasgow. 2011: Sonia Boddie-Thompson – Now a respected diplomat serving at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, she’s held senior positions in the OAS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– Now a respected diplomat serving at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, she’s held senior positions in the OAS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 2014: Kurlyn Merchant – Legal powerhouse and founder of Merchant Legal Chambers, Merchant also heads Affluent Homes Ltd, blending law and real estate to shape Nevis’ economic landscape.

Other names stand tall: Beverly Harris (1996), a stalwart in public administration; Jihan Williams-Knight (2013), registrar of the Intellectual Property Office; and Dillon Webbe (2018), a pioneer in sustainable architecture and engineering.

FULL LIST OF CHEVENING SCHOLARS FROM ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Year Name 2022 Joy Napier 2021 Michelle Slack-Clarke 2018 Dillon Webbe 2017 Crios Freeman 2016 Shanelle Simmonds 2015 Vondez Phipps 2014 Kurlyn Merchant 2014 Kimberly Evelyn-Lazarus 2013 Jihan Williams-Knight 2012 Kenrod Roberts 2011 Sonia Boddie-Thompson 2010 Wendy Elliot Williams 2008 Raoul Pemberton 2005 Cuthbert Caines 2002 Hazel Brandy-Williams 1996 Beverly Harris 1994 Kevin Isaac 1993 Perryette Peets 1992 Jackie Flemming 1990 Anthony Luis Mills 1989 Frederick Augustine Merchant 1989 Mary Spooner 1989 Eugene Petty 1985 Buell Bart 1984 Conrad Kelly

The Drought Since 2022: A Nation Left Wondering

The silence is deafening.

With a consistent history of annual awardees, the absence of any Chevening scholars from 2023 through 2025 has raised red flags among observers and policymakers. This dry spell begs urgent questions.

Are St. Kitts and Nevis applicants choosing the wrong fields ?

? Are they failing to align with the UK’s evolving diplomatic priorities?

Or is there a disconnect between applicants’ aspirations and Chevening’s strategic goals?

Some regional experts have speculated that St. Kitts and Nevis applicants may be gravitating too heavily toward disciplines that no longer rank as high-priority under Chevening’s development criteria, such as traditional law or education, as opposed to climate resilience, cybersecurity, AI governance, or digital innovation.

Others have noted that the interview performance of local candidates has come under scrutiny—too often failing to convincingly articulate their “impact plan” for the Federation.

A Diplomatic Question for the UK

In light of the ongoing drought, SKN Times has posed a formal question to the British High Commission in Barbados:

“Why has there not been a single Chevening awardee from St. Kitts and Nevis since 2022? What, if anything, is the UK Government doing to ensure equitable scholarship access for applicants from all Caribbean nations—including microstates like St. Kitts and Nevis?”

We await a response.

Has the Federation Lost Its Edge?

What makes this downward trend so alarming is that St. Kitts and Nevis was once a Chevening standout, outperforming larger Caribbean neighbours in per capita scholarship wins. It was not uncommon for the twin-island nation to have multiple scholars in a single year.

Yet today, promising candidates are being outcompeted. According to insiders, there is a growing sentiment that mentorship and application coaching in St. Kitts and Nevis is lacking, compared to more aggressive, structured efforts in Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.

“Writing a compelling personal statement, identifying the right UK institution, aligning your goals with your country’s development needs—this is a high-level strategic exercise,” said one former scholar. “We need to train applicants not just to dream, but to deliver.”

Where Do We Go From Here?

The time has come for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chevening Alumni Association, and private sector leaders to step in and guide the next wave of applicants. A workshop series, mentorship program, or national Chevening bootcamp could help restore the Federation’s competitive edge.

Because this isn’t just about scholarships—it’s about St. Kitts and Nevis’ global future. When our brightest minds study abroad, they return sharper, stronger, and better equipped to lead. Chevening alumni have shaped policy, diplomacy, the legal system, agriculture, tourism, innovation, and education.

We cannot afford to let this pipeline dry up.

The next scholar may be waiting in Saddlers, Charlestown, or Conaree. Let’s give them the tools—and the chance—to carry the torch.

SKN Times will continue to investigate this story and update the nation as responses from the British High Commission and relevant agencies are received.