“Hike Smart, Hike Safe”: Expert Guide Janeel Boon Shares Top Safety Tips for Conquering Mt. Liamuiga, St. Kitts

FEATURED ADVENTURE ARTICLE



St. Kitts — Towering at 3,792 feet, Mount Liamuiga, the island’s iconic dormant volcano, is more than just a hike—it’s a test of endurance, focus, and respect for nature. For Janeel Boon, a nature connoisseur and seasoned guide with a decade of experience leading hikes, Liamuiga is a sacred place that demands proper preparation.

In this SKN Times featured article, Boon shares his revised and highly practical list of safety tips—rooted in real trail experience—for locals, cruise visitors, and serious adventurers alike.

Janeel Boon’s Updated Top 10+1 Safety Tips for Hiking Mt. Liamuiga

1. Preparation is key.

While nothing can fully prepare a first-timer for this hike, basic training and habits help. Start weeks ahead with stair climbs, cardio, and breath control. Liamuiga demands leg power, endurance, and focus.

2. Don’t hike solo.

Regardless of fitness, never hike alone. Anything can happen out there. Hike in groups of at least three, and make sure two are experienced.

3. Hire a reliable guide or experienced local.

This mountain has rhythm. You need someone who understands its tempo—who knows when to push, when to rest, and how to handle emergencies.

4. Inform someone about your hike.

Leave your itinerary with hotel staff, family, or local authorities. It’s a basic but life-saving protocol.

5. Bring a fully charged phone—with data.

Even with patchy service, send timestamped updates when you can. A power bank, GPS device, or smartwatch adds backup security.

6. Stay mentally agile.

This isn’t a stroll. It’s part rainforest sprint, part obstacle course. Be mentally prepared to adapt, recalibrate, and persevere.

7. Water is your best friend.

Bring at least 2 liters per person. The rainforest humidity is intense, and you’ll lose fluids fast.

8. Wear proper footwear.

Good grip can make a critical difference. Trails can shift from dirt to rock to mud in minutes.

9. Know your limits.

Be honest with your guide. Disclose any medical conditions—such as asthma, heart issues, allergies, or vision problems. Your guide is your hiking partner.

10. Be mindful of time.

The full hike can take between 3.5 to 6 hours depending on pace and conditions. Start no later than 11 a.m. Cruise and day-trip visitors should plan accordingly.

11. Bonus Tip: Rain changes everything.

Liamuiga transforms when wet. It becomes slippery, unpredictable, and significantly more dangerous. Watch the forecast and use extra caution after rainfall.

Suggested Packing List

Essential Items

Proper hiking boots

At least 2 liters of water

Light snacks or energy bars

Fully charged phone and power bank

GPS device or smartwatch

Suitable tropical hiking clothing (protects skin and allows ventilation)

Hat and sunglasses (for summit exposure)

Rain jacket

Any necessary medical supplies (asthma inhaler, EpiPen, eye drops, etc.)

Optional but Helpful

Walking stick for balance

Sunscreen

Lightweight gloves for grip

Final Word from Janeel, the Nature Connoisseur:

“The Mount Liamuiga hike is a must-do. It’s not just a challenge to take on or a mountain to climb—it’s a sacred, therapeutic journey through geological history, culminating in breathtaking summit views and a deep sense of achievement. But it’s not to be taken lightly.”

Contact Janeel & the Team

JB Taxi & Excursions-(869) 665-9737

Instagram & Facebook: @JBExcursions and @JaneelBoon

To book a safe and unforgettable Liamuiga hike, reach out to Janeel Boon and his expert team today.