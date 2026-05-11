FROM ST. KITTS-NEVIS TO LINCOLN UNIVERSITY”: NATIONAL 400M HURDLES RECORD HOLDER SHARIM HAMILTON GRADUATES CUM LAUDE

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

A wave of pride continues to sweep across the Federation as rising track and field standout celebrates a major academic and athletic milestone after graduating from with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wellness and Sports Management, earning the distinction of Cum Laude honors.

Hamilton’s latest accomplishment marks another significant chapter in what continues to be an inspiring journey of discipline, perseverance, and excellence both on the track and in the classroom.

Widely regarded as one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most promising track and field athletes, Hamilton currently holds the national record in the men’s 400m hurdles. He first established the historic mark in 2024 before surpassing his own record again in 2025, further cementing his place among the federation’s elite athletes.

His achievements have not only elevated his personal profile but have also strengthened the growing reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis in regional and international athletics.

Friends, supporters, and members of the sporting community have praised Hamilton for balancing the demanding rigors of university studies with the intense discipline required to compete at a high athletic level.

Now armed with both a university degree and renewed determination, Hamilton is reportedly continuing his training as he sets his sights on representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 this summer.

Observers say his steady progression in the 400m hurdles could position him as one of the federation’s key medal hopefuls and a major athlete to watch on the regional circuit in the years ahead.

Hamilton’s story is also being celebrated as a powerful example to young people across the Caribbean — demonstrating that academic achievement and athletic ambition can go hand in hand through focus, sacrifice, and resilience.

As congratulations continue pouring in from across the federation and diaspora, many are hailing the young hurdler as a symbol of national pride and a shining example of the next generation of Kittitian and Nevisian excellence.

Congratulations, Mr. Sharim Hamilton, on this outstanding achievement, and best wishes as you continue chasing greatness on the international stage.