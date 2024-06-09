PLP, The People’s Party, Set to Host Largest Convention in Party’s 11-Year History

The People’s Labour Party (PLP), despite its relative youth in St. Kitts and Nevis’ political landscape, has emerged as a formidable force, earning the title of the fastest-growing political party in the Caribbean. As the party prepares to host its 11th convention on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 at 3pm, anticipation runs high for what promises to be a milestone event at the Tabernacle Playing Field.

Under the theme “Restoring Trust, Hope, Opportunity, and Prosperity,” the convention symbolizes the PLP’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and progress in the nation. 3rd Prime Minister and PLP National Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming gathering, highlighting its significance in the party’s journey of growth and development.

Dr. Harris remarked, “The PLP convention is not just a gathering of party members; it’s a celebration of our collective achievements and a reaffirmation of our vision for a better future. As we convene under the theme of restoring trust, hope, opportunity, and prosperity, we are reminded of the pivotal role our party plays in shaping the destiny of our nation.”

The convention promises to be a dynamic and inspirational affair, with Dr. Harris slated to deliver a vibrant keynote address, energizing attendees with his vision for the future. Additionally, a special guest speaker will add further depth and insight to the proceedings, enriching the discourse on critical issues facing the country.

Reflecting on the party’s remarkable growth since its inception in 2013, Dr. Harris emphasized the strides made in each successive election cycle. From garnering over 2,000 votes in its maiden electoral campaign to nearly doubling its support with over to 5,000 votes in the 2022 general elections, the PLP’s ascent has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“In just a decade, the PLP has transcended expectations and emerged as a potent force for change,” Dr. Harris declared. “Our convention serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our members and supporters who have propelled us to new heights of success.”

As the PLP gears up to host its largest convention yet, the stage is set for a momentous occasion that reaffirms the party’s commitment to building a brighter, more prosperous future for all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.