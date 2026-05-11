FROM ST. KITTS-NEVIS TO SWITZERLAND”: KITTITIAN TOURISM STRATEGIST MAKING GLOBAL IMPACT IN SUSTAINABLE TOURISM INDUSTRY

Caribbean Tourism Professional Lisa Elmes-Bosshard Continues Elevating St. Kitts and Nevis on the International Stage

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

A tourism professional with deep roots in St. Kitts and Nevis is continuing to make an impressive global impact in the international tourism and sustainability sectors, with her expertise now extending across Europe and Switzerland’s growing circular economy movement.

Lisa Elmes-Bosshard, a respected tourism strategist and marketing specialist with more than 15 years of experience in destination marketing and tourism development, is being recognized for her significant contributions to Caribbean tourism promotion and sustainable tourism innovation.

Now based in Switzerland and currently serving as Marketing Manager at ARATOURS SA, Elmes-Bosshard has built a distinguished international career spanning tourism marketing, destination branding, strategic partnerships, hospitality leadership, and sustainable development.

Her professional journey includes an extraordinary 17-year tenure with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, where she played a major role in expanding the destination’s visibility and market reach in the United Kingdom and European markets. According to her professional profile, she was instrumental in securing a landmark UK airline partnership that significantly improved air accessibility to St. Kitts and helped fuel consecutive years of tourism growth for the Federation.

Industry observers say her work contributed to strengthening St. Kitts and Nevis’ position as a premium Caribbean destination within highly competitive international tourism markets.

Elmes-Bosshard also served two terms on the Board of Directors for the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) UK & Europe Chapter, including one term as Vice-Chair, where she reportedly contributed to membership growth initiatives and broader regional tourism collaboration efforts.

In recent years, her career has evolved toward sustainability, regenerative tourism, and circular economy practices — sectors increasingly viewed as critical to the future of global tourism.

Her academic and professional development reflects that transition. She pursued specialist studies at the Circular Economy Institute and completed sustainability-focused programmes at several internationally respected institutions, including:

The George Washington University School of Business

Cambridge Judge Business School

Glion Institute of Higher Education

Munster Technological University

The University of the West Indies

Robert Gordon University

Her educational portfolio includes certifications in Sustainable Tourism Destination Management, Circular Economy & Sustainability Strategies, and Building the New Sustainable Luxury model.

Elmes-Bosshard’s professional profile emphasizes her passion for “responsible tourism” and developing tourism systems that positively impact local communities while maintaining long-term sustainability.

Tourism analysts across the Caribbean have increasingly highlighted the importance of professionals from small island states contributing to global discussions on sustainability, tourism resilience, climate adaptation, and regenerative economic models.

Her rise within international tourism circles is also being viewed as another example of Caribbean professionals successfully influencing major global industries while carrying regional expertise onto the world stage.

With St. Kitts and Nevis continuing to position itself as a sustainable island destination under its Sustainable Island State agenda, the accomplishments of nationals and former tourism leaders operating internationally are likely to generate growing interest throughout the Federation and wider Caribbean region.

As conversations surrounding sustainable tourism, ESG policies, climate-conscious travel, and regenerative tourism continue expanding worldwide, professionals such as Lisa Elmes-Bosshard are helping ensure Caribbean voices remain part of the global conversation.

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