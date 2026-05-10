“FROM ST. KITTS-NEVIS TO FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY”: NAOMELA FARIER EARNS MBA, CONTINUES RISING IN GLOBAL HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

A wave of congratulations is pouring in for St. Kitts-Nevis professional Naomela Farier following her successful graduation from with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, marking another major academic and professional milestone for the young hospitality and business leader.

Farier shared the achievement publicly in a heartfelt social media post, describing the journey as one filled with “growth, resilience, and a deeper understanding of the kind of leader I want to become.”

According to her post, balancing graduate school while continuing to build real-world professional experience taught her the value of discipline, adaptability, and long-term commitment — qualities she believes are essential for leadership success in the modern hospitality industry.

The St. Kitts-Nevis professional currently serves as a Sales Coordinator at in Pennsylvania, where she works closely with clients and convention services teams within the hospitality sector. Her career journey also includes experience at , where she worked as a Senior Card Services Officer and Credit Card Specialist, as well as previous hospitality leadership roles at and .

Farier emphasized that throughout her MBA programme she strengthened her knowledge in leadership, global business strategy, operations, and organizational development — skills she says will help shape the next phase of her career in hospitality leadership.

“My passion for hospitality has always been rooted in creating exceptional experiences, strong teams, and environments where both guests and employees feel valued,” she stated.

Her academic journey also reflects a strong record of achievement. Before pursuing her MBA at Florida Atlantic University, Farier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from , where she graduated with a reported 3.8 GPA. She also attended , studying Accounting.

Farier credited professors, mentors, colleagues, friends, and family for supporting her throughout the demanding academic journey.

Regional observers say her accomplishment reflects the growing impact nationals from St. Kitts and Nevis continue to make internationally in business, tourism, finance, and hospitality management — industries that remain vital to the economic future of many small island states.

As tourism-dependent economies across the Caribbean continue evolving in an increasingly competitive global market, young professionals with advanced business training and international experience are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the sector’s future.

Farier described her graduation not as an ending, but as “the beginning of the next chapter,” adding that she is excited about future opportunities in hospitality leadership and continued professional growth.

Her achievement has been widely praised by supporters online, many describing her success as another example of Caribbean excellence making its mark on the global stage.