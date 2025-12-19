Douglas Hails 2026 Budget as Mature, People-Centred Roadmap for Stability and Growth

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, Investment, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, , has described the 2026 Budget as a clear, credible and mature roadmap that reflects a government grounded in experience, stability and people-centred development.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday, December 19, 2025, Dr. Douglas said the Budget is “anchored in purpose and in progress,” noting that it comes at a critical point in the administration’s five-year term when reflection, accountability and renewed focus are essential. He contrasted the current government’s stability with the collapse of the previous administration, stressing that the 2026 Budget is not speculative but informed by real governance experience.

The senior minister commended Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for the discipline, clarity and vision demonstrated in crafting a fiscal plan that balances prudence with social responsibility. He said the Appropriation Bill represents economic stability, restored confidence and inclusiveness, even amid global inflation, climate risks and regional geopolitical uncertainty.

As minister responsible for economic development and investment, Dr. Douglas welcomed the alignment of fiscal policy with the government’s broader agenda, including economic diversification, investment facilitation, industrial development, consumer protection and sustainable job creation.

He reaffirmed that the 2026 Budget charts a steady, confident course for Saint Kitts and Nevis—balancing growth with equity and ambition with responsibility.