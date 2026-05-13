FROM CIS26 TO CHTA MARKETPLACE:ST. KITTS & NEVIS’ STASCHIO WILLIAMS AND OPEN INTERACTIVE EMERGE AS CARIBBEAN’S LEADING INTERNATIONAL EVENT POWERHOUSE

TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURED NEWS

From St. Kitts to the Caribbean Stage: Open Interactive and Staschio Williams Emerging as the Region’s Premier International Conference Architects

The Caribbean’s event and conference industry is witnessing the rise of a powerhouse brand with roots firmly planted in St. Kitts and Nevis. Led by Kittitian entrepreneur and event strategist Staschio Williams, has rapidly positioned itself as one of the leading international event planning and conference coordination firms in the Caribbean following a string of high-profile regional successes.

Fresh off the successful staging of the highly acclaimed Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 (CIS26) in Saint Lucia, Williams and his Open Interactive team have now shifted their operations to Antigua and Barbuda, where they are spearheading logistical coordination and event infrastructure management for the prestigious .

The rapid back-to-back execution of two major international Caribbean events has significantly elevated the reputation of Open Interactive across the tourism, investment, and hospitality sectors, with many regional stakeholders now viewing the company as a premier Caribbean-based solution for world-class conference production and event management.

Speaking from Antigua during preparations for the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, Williams highlighted the extensive behind-the-scenes operations currently underway at the American University of Antigua.

“I am Stasio Williams, CEO of Open Interactive, here on the ground at the AOA, the American University of Antigua, where the stage is set for the CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace 44th edition,” Williams stated.

He explained that the venue was already bustling with activity, including booth installations, infrastructure setup, wiring for registration systems, hospitality arrangements, and the final assembly of country exhibition spaces.

“Open Interactive is here on the ground partnering for the second time with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, as well as the CHTA, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, to establish this magnificent world-class event in Antigua,” he said.

Williams also reassured delegates and participants that preparations were progressing smoothly ahead of registration and the Caribbean Travel Forum activities.

“Things are looking positive and even better than they did last year,” Williams added while encouraging delegates to enjoy Antigua and Barbuda’s hospitality, culture, cuisine, and networking opportunities during the conference.

The company’s growing influence follows its major role in organizing the Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 held from May 6–9 at the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort. The summit attracted more than 300 delegates, including Prime Ministers and senior government officials from across the Eastern Caribbean, particularly from countries operating Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes.

The summit focused heavily on regional cooperation, compliance standards, sustainability, investment migration reforms, and the future direction of Caribbean CBI programmes under the theme “The Convergence Advantage.”

Regional observers noted that the smooth execution of CIS26 demonstrated Open Interactive’s expanding capacity to manage highly technical, politically sensitive, and internationally visible conferences involving governments, investors, tourism leaders, and global stakeholders.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the emergence of Open Interactive as a regional conference management leader also represents a broader story about Caribbean entrepreneurship and the growing ability of local firms to compete at an international standard traditionally dominated by overseas event production companies.

Industry analysts say the company’s growing portfolio signals an important shift in the Caribbean’s professional services landscape, where homegrown talent is increasingly exporting expertise across borders in tourism, technology, logistics, media production, and international event coordination.

As preparations intensify in Antigua for the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, Open Interactive continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted regional partner capable of delivering sophisticated, large-scale conferences with international appeal while showcasing Caribbean excellence on the global stage.

For many across the region, the success story of Staschio Williams and Open Interactive is becoming more than just a business achievement — it is emerging as a symbol of Caribbean innovation, resilience, and regional capability at the highest professional level.