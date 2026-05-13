STASCHIO WILLIAMS’ OPEN INTERACTIVE HOSTS AND STAGES WORLD-CLASS CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT SUMMIT:DELIVERS BLOCKBUSTER CIS26 EXPERIENCE IN SAINT LUCIA.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | FEATURED BUSINESS & INVESTMENT REPORT

The Caribbean’s event management landscape is witnessing a defining moment — and at the center of it stands St. Kitts and Nevis’ own Staschio Williams and his internationally emerging powerhouse company, Open Interactive Group.

Fresh off the successful execution of the Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 (CIS26) in Saint Lucia, Open Interactive is rapidly cementing its reputation as one of the Caribbean’s premier high-level conference planning and event production firms, capable of delivering world-class experiences at the intersection of diplomacy, investment, innovation, and regional development.

The summit, which brought together government officials, Citizenship by Investment (CBI) executives, international investors, developers, migration experts, and regional stakeholders, has been widely praised for its polished execution, strategic coordination, premium presentation, and seamless event experience.

Across social media and regional investment circles, CIS26 generated major attention as several Caribbean nations were honored during the summit’s prestigious awards segment. St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Lucia were among jurisdictions recognized for excellence in areas including governance, climate resilience, innovation, global mobility, sustainable development, processing efficiency, and investment architecture.

For many observers, however, the summit itself became the real headline.

Industry stakeholders have pointed to the production quality, branding, stage design, audiovisual coordination, delegation management, networking flow, and international-standard conference execution as evidence that Caribbean-born firms are now capable of competing with top-tier global event management agencies.

And according to several regional business observers, Open Interactive has emerged as one of the companies leading that transformation.

A ST. KITTS-NEVIS SUCCESS STORY GOING REGIONAL

What makes the achievement even more significant is that the company behind the summit’s execution traces its roots directly to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Over the years, Staschio Williams has steadily built a reputation across the Caribbean for innovation, strategic branding, multimedia production, experiential marketing, and premium conference execution. But CIS26 may represent one of the clearest signals yet that Open Interactive has entered a new regional league.

The summit showcased an atmosphere many attendees described as modern, sophisticated, globally competitive, and distinctly Caribbean — blending high-end production standards with regional identity and hospitality.

From executive-level presentations to awards ceremonies and investor engagement spaces, the event reflected a carefully coordinated operation designed to elevate the Caribbean investment migration industry on the world stage.

CARIBBEAN PROGRAMMES RECEIVE GLOBAL RECOGNITION

Among the major highlights of CIS26 was the recognition of several regional CBI programmes.

St. Kitts and Nevis captured multiple top honors, including:

Sustainable Development Impact Award 2026

Time-to-Citizenship Efficiency Award 2026

Caribbean CBI Industry Advancement Award 2026

Programme of the Year Award 2026

Grenada was recognized for:

Global Reputation Award 2026

International Access Advantage Award 2026

Dominica secured:

Investor Accessibility Award 2026

Climate Resilience Leadership Award 2026

Antigua and Barbuda received:

Processing Integrity and Governance Award 2026

Innovation Excellence Award 2026

Family Mobility Advantage Award 2026

Saint Lucia earned recognition for:

Lifestyle & Quality of Life Award 2026

Diversified Investment Excellence Award 2026

The awards segment underscored the growing sophistication and competitiveness of Caribbean investment migration programmes in an increasingly evolving global mobility sector.

OPEN INTERACTIVE’S MOMENT

For Open Interactive, CIS26 appears to represent more than another successful event.

It signals the continued rise of a Caribbean company now positioning itself among the region’s elite conference strategists and international event coordinators.

Sources familiar with regional conference planning say the successful execution of a summit of this magnitude requires months of strategic logistics, protocol coordination, technical integration, branding synchronization, guest management, security planning, media operations, and production oversight.

The successful delivery of such a high-profile regional summit is expected to further strengthen Open Interactive’s profile as demand grows for Caribbean-based firms capable of handling internationally competitive conferences and large-scale destination events.

With Open Interactive now preparing for additional regional engagements — including involvement surrounding the upcoming Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Marketplace activities in Antigua and Barbuda — many industry observers believe the company’s trajectory is only accelerating.

CARIBBEAN EXCELLENCE ON DISPLAY

At a time when the Caribbean continues pushing for greater global competitiveness in tourism, investment, digital services, conferences, and international business, the emergence of regional firms capable of executing events at this level is being viewed as an important development for the wider Caribbean economy.

And for St. Kitts and Nevis, the success of Staschio Williams and Open Interactive serves as another example of local Caribbean talent expanding beyond borders and helping shape regional industries at the highest level.

From Basseterre to boardrooms across the Caribbean, Open Interactive’s rise is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.