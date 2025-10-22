EV Lucian Car Show & Trade Expo Set to Energize Saint Lucia on November 15

Castries, Saint Lucia, October 21, 2025 – The future of transport in Saint Lucia takes center stage with the launch of EV Lucian – Saint Lucia’s Electric Vehicle Trade Expo and Car Show, officially introduced at a media launch held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Finance Administrative Centre. The much-anticipated event will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caribbean Cinemas Car Park.

The EV Lucian Car Show & Trade Expo is designed to spark a national movement toward sustainable transportation by bringing together the island’s public and private sectors in a dynamic showcase of electric and hybrid vehicles, cutting-edge green technology, and interactive consumer experiences.

Mr. Kurt Inglis, Chief Energy and Public Utilities Officer (Ag) in the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport within the Government of Saint Lucia spoke to the importance of promoting electric vehicles.

He noted,” Transportation plays a major role in our national energy consumption and our carbon footprint. The shift to electric vehicles represents a bold but necessary move — one that can help reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels, lower emissions, and contribute meaningfully to our climate goals.

The event is presented by Title Sponsors—the Government of Saint Lucia and Accela Marketing, with Republic Bank and Beacon Insurance as Premium Sponsors. LUCELEC, JQ Motors, Bank of Saint Lucia, and Zenobia Pro Events are Bronze Sponsors, while Radio Caribbean, HTS/Radio 100, and MBC/Real FM have joined as Media Partners.

Speaking at the media launch, Ms. Agnes Francis, Managing Director of Accela Marketing, said the event represents more than just a car show.

“EV Lucian is about creating a cultural shift toward sustainable transportation in Saint Lucia,” she said. “Accela has poured its expertise and energy into this project—entirely on a pro-bono basis—because we believe in its power to drive our nation forward.”

Representing Premium Sponsor, Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC), Mr. Gordon Julien, General Manager for Corporate Services delighted in RBEC’s association with this initiative.

“At Republic Bank, our commitment to sustainability is more than a promise — it’s a purpose. We continue to uphold this commitment by forging impactful partnerships that align with our strategic vision for environmental stewardship and community development”.

Patrons can look forward to seeing the largest collection of electric and hybrid vehicles ever showcased in Saint Lucia, along with displays on charging stations, green energy solutions, and financing and insurance options to make EV ownership more accessible.

Also speaking at the event was Premium Sponsor, Beacon Insurance’s Branch Manager, Mrs. Joralia St. Louis. She shared the company’s commitment to providing purpose-built financing options for this new era of electric vehicles.

“Traditionally, insurance has been one of the biggest barriers to adopting new technology but today, we’re breaking that barrier down by giving customers the confidence to embrace this new era safely and securely”.

There will also be interactive test drives, workshops, a Kids’ Zone, live entertainment, and local food, ensuring something for everyone.

Saint Lucians are invited to mark their calendars for Saturday, November 15 to come and experience the electric revolution at EV Lucian 2025—where education, innovation, and excitement meet!