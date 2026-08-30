FREEDOM FM AT 16: JUNI LIBURD’S RADIO DREAM BECOMES A ST. KITTS-NEVIS MEDIA INSTITUTION

Sixteen years after signing on, Freedom FM 106.5 continues to shape conversation, culture and Caribbean broadcasting

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 30, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — Sixteen years ago, veteran broadcaster Clement “Juni” Liburd turned a decades-old dream into reality.

On August 30, 2010, Freedom FM 106.5 officially went on air. Today, the station marks its 16th anniversary, celebrating a journey that has taken it from an ambitious local radio project to one of the most recognizable broadcasting brands in St. Kitts and Nevis.

For Liburd, Freedom FM was never simply another frequency.

It was personal.

The broadcaster, widely regarded as one of the Federation’s enduring media personalities, began working as a disc jockey and newscaster at ZIZ Radio and Television in 1968. He later rose to become General Manager of ZIZ and accumulated broadcasting experience with outlets including Sugar City Roc, VON Radio in Nevis, ABS in Antigua, ZDK, Radio Anguilla and WLIB in New York.

That experience eventually became the foundation for Freedom.

According to the station’s official history, Liburd had long dreamed of owning his own radio station. He credits conversations with veteran broadcaster Leslie “Sugar Bowl” Morton, together with the involvement of Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Stokes and Maurice “E.K da Real Right” Flanders, with helping turn the concept into reality.

A station built around culture

Freedom FM’s identity has always extended far beyond music.

From reggae and soca to gospel, soul, jazz, zouk, Latin music and other genres, the station has deliberately positioned Caribbean and Black music at the heart of its programming while providing significant airtime to national performers, culture and traditions.

But talk radio has been equally important.

Programmes such as Freedom Talk and Issues have created spaces for political debate, social commentary, community concerns and national discussion. Over the years, politicians, activists, business leaders, cultural figures and ordinary citizens have all entered the Freedom FM conversation.

That willingness to open the microphone has helped make the station part of the daily rhythm of public life.

Freedom FM’s reach has also extended beyond the Federation. Previous station accounts have pointed to audiences across neighbouring Caribbean territories and among Kittitian and Nevisian communities overseas, supported increasingly by online streaming and digital platforms.

Juni Liburd: more than a broadcaster

At the centre of that story remains Juni Liburd.

Born in McKnight and raised in Dorset and Market Street, Liburd attended the Basseterre Boys School and Basseterre High School before pursuing higher education at the University of the West Indies and Brooklyn College. His career has crossed broadcasting, education, government communications, marketing and cultural development.

He has served as a teacher, broadcaster, talk-show host, media consultant and Director of the St. Kitts-Nevis Information Service, while also contributing to communications surrounding national cultural events.

That broad background helped shape Freedom FM into something different.

It became part radio station, part community meeting place.

And sometimes, part national sounding board.

The Freedom Dream Team

The station’s success has never been a one-man undertaking.

Over its history, several personalities have become strongly associated with the Freedom sound, among them Leslie “Sugar Bowl” Morton, Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Stokes, Maurice “E.K da Real Right” Flanders and Kenisha “Lady K” Isles, alongside Liburd himself.

Its current platform also features presenters including Jamiella McPhail, DJ Rinch, Avery, DJ Jester, Julie Charles, Eljamah “DJ Right Hand” Liburd and Peter “Coach” Adrian.

That blend of established voices and newer personalities has helped Freedom remain relevant across generations.

Freedom enters its digital era

At 16, the station is not standing still.

In January 2026, Freedom FM unveiled a redesigned website and mobile app, expanding its digital presence and giving audiences additional ways to listen and interact with the station from St. Kitts-Nevis and abroad.

That transition matters.

Radio audiences have changed dramatically since 2010. Streaming, social media, mobile apps and on-demand content now compete with the traditional FM dial.

Freedom FM has responded by taking its familiar sound into those spaces while keeping its terrestrial identity intact.

Its official website today continues to offer live listening, programme information, presenter profiles, requests and station news.

Sixteen years later, the dream is still broadcasting

Freedom FM’s anniversary is ultimately about more than longevity.

It represents 16 years of microphones being opened, music being played, local artists being promoted, national issues being discussed and a Caribbean broadcaster pursuing the dream he carried from the earliest days of his career.

The station’s familiar slogan remains:

“World Class Radio At Its Very Best.”

For thousands of listeners at home and abroad, Freedom 106.5 FM has become part of the soundtrack of St. Kitts and Nevis.

And sixteen years after Juni Liburd switched that dream on, Freedom is still on the air.

Happy 16th Anniversary to Juni Liburd and the entire Freedom FM 106.5 family.