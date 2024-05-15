MONTSERRAT TO HOST COUNCIL OF MINISTERS OF AGRICULTURE  MEETING

Monday, 13 May, 2024 – Brades, Montserrat – The Eighth Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries will convene on Montserrat on Friday, 17th May, 2024 under the chairmanship of Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture & Lands, Grenada.

The Meeting will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre under the theme ‘Advancing Regional Cooperation on Food Security’. It will begin with an opening ceremony starting at 9:00a.m. which will feature an address by Montserrat’s Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Crenston Buffonge, along with other agenda items to include entertainment. Following the Opening Ceremony, the Ministers will hold high-level discussions pertaining to the strategic direction of agriculture and food security in the region.

Local preparations are being led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MALHE) as Montserrat is expected to welcome more than 15 delegates for this event.

The Council is comprised of Ministers of Agriculture in OECS Member States who are responsible for making recommendations to the OECS Authority on matters pertaining to the agriculture and fisheries sectors.