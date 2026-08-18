DECADES-OLD SCHOOL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME GETS DIGITAL UPGRADE AS GOVERNMENT CONSOLIDATES SUPPORT INTO ONE SYSTEM

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A longstanding school assistance programme in St. Kitts and Nevis has entered a new digital era, with the 2026 School Uniform Assistance Programme now moving into its next phase through the Back-to-School Voucher Initiative.

The programme, which has provided support to families for decades in various forms, has been digitally upgraded and streamlined, bringing several previously separate assistance mechanisms under one more coordinated system.

Under the latest phase, approved digital wallets are being funded, allowing eligible parents and guardians to purchase approved school uniform items from participating vendors.

The initiative is designed to make the process more efficient while giving families easier access to support ahead of the new school year.

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to carefully review the list of approved vendors and ensure that allocated funds are used only for eligible school uniform items covered by the programme.

For many households, back-to-school expenses can place added pressure on already tight family budgets. The programme seeks to reduce some of that burden while helping students return to the classroom properly equipped, confident and ready to learn.

The SKNLP-led Government has presented the digital upgrade as part of its wider effort to modernise public assistance and place practical support directly into the hands of families.

The consolidation also represents a significant shift in how longstanding social programmes are delivered, moving from separate traditional systems toward a more unified, technology-driven approach.

As preparations for the new academic year continue, the School Uniform Assistance Programme remains one of the Federation’s most established forms of back-to-school support — now updated for a digital age while retaining its central purpose: helping families and investing in the future of the nation’s children. 🇰🇳