Edgings and Archibald Visit St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Taiwan While Undertaking TaiwanICDF Professional Training

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, June 9, 2026 — Two nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis currently participating in professional development programmes in Taiwan recently paid courtesy visits to the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taipei, highlighting the continued educational and technical cooperation between both countries.

Ms. Huwella Edgings, who is participating in the 2026 Training on AI-Based Medical Image Analysis, was welcomed by His Excellency Donya L. Francis, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Dr. Wayne Archibald also visited the Embassy, where he met with Diplomat Ms. Rolhensha Henry. Dr. Archibald is currently participating in the Workshop on New Models and Strategies for Overseas Expansion of SMEs.

The visits formed part of the Embassy’s ongoing engagement with nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who travel to Taiwan for study, training, professional development, or leisure.

“The Embassy is always pleased to welcome nationals visiting Taiwan for study, training, or leisure. These visits provide an opportunity for nationals to share their experiences and learn more about the work of the Embassy,” the Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Embassy further expressed confidence that the knowledge, exposure, and experience gained by Dr. Archibald and Ms. Edgings during their respective programmes will contribute positively to their professional development and to the continued advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Their participation in the TaiwanICDF training programmes reflects the longstanding partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China, Taiwan, particularly in the areas of education, technology, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and human resource development.

The training opportunities also underscore Taiwan’s continued commitment to supporting capacity building among professionals from allied nations, while strengthening people-to-people ties between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.