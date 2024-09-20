REPUBLIC BANK CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE HOSTS EXCITING STREET PARTY IN SAINT LUCIA

(Castries, Saint Lucia, September 20, 2024) – The vibrant streets of Rodney Bay were transformed into a hub of excitement on Friday, September 13th, 2024, as Republic Bank hosted its much-anticipated RBL CPL Street Party. From 3 PM to 6 PM, cricket fans and families enjoyed a thrilling afternoon filled with activities, music, and opportunities to meet some of their favorite CPL cricket players.

The star-studded event saw the presence of Saint Lucia Kings cricket icons Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, and Khary Pierre, who spent the afternoon mingling with fans, and signing autographs. Their participation added an extra layer of excitement to the already buzzing atmosphere, as the public had a chance to interact with some of the region’s top cricket talents.

In addition to the cricket stars, the event proudly hosted the Republic Bank Five for Fun 2024 Champions from the Rivere Doree Anglican Combined School. These young champions were celebrated for their outstanding achievements, adding to the spirit of the event as the future of Caribbean cricket continues to shine bright.

Republic Bank CPL’s Street Party was more than just a celebration of cricket; it was the Bank’s celebration of community, culture, and fun. Republic Bank treated attendees to live entertainment, interactive games, and plenty of giveaways, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all ages. The Rodney Bay Strip was the perfect backdrop for this vibrant event, with the energy of the crowd reflecting the passion that Saint Lucia holds for the sport of cricket.

As the 2024 Republic Bank CPL season continues to thrill fans across the Caribbean, this Republic Bank Street Party was a testament to the league’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the game and celebrating the joy of cricket.

