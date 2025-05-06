PAM POWERPLAY: PARTY LEADERSHIP LEANS TOWARD NUBIAN — BUT IS CARLENE HENRY-MORTON WAITING IN THE WINGS?

Selection Over Election? Rising Dissent in PAM Ranks as Battle Brews for Central Basseterre

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In a move that’s igniting speculation and internal tension, the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM) appears to be quietly backing Nubian Greaux as their next candidate for Central Basseterre (Constituency #2)—but political insiders and grassroots supporters aren’t all on board.

Greaux, the former PLP candidate turned PAM media darling, has been making the rounds on public platforms like Issues, where he recently appeared alongside attorney and long-rumored Constituency #4 hopeful Azard Gumbs. While neither candidate has been officially ratified by party delegates, both are already operating like confirmed contenders—raising eyebrows and drawing concern from within PAM’s base.

But it was a fiery call-in to the Issues programme that reignited the powder keg:

“PAM leadership must be careful of selecting candidates that the people do not want. The people want a voice—not just a name on a shirt.”

And that voice might very well be calling for Carlene Henry-Morton, the enigmatic former Permanent Secretary whose political stock continues to rise without her even lifting a finger. Despite never officially entering the political arena, Carlene’s name carries weight, and her unblemished record, community ties, and credibility have created a quiet storm of support. Some are now openly questioning whether PAM is missing its golden opportunity by not putting her forward in Central Basseterre.

Dameon Lawrence

Adding to the intrigue, many argue that Greaux’s political capital is already spent. His defection from the PLP following a disappointing showing in the last general election and the subsequent PLP resurgence under Chairman Dameon Lawrence have only reinforced the belief that Nubian’s momentum may be more smoke than fire.

Meanwhile, Jonel Powell, the once-rising star of Constituency #2, remains a wildcard. His stinging defeat in the last election hasn’t extinguished his flame—far from it. At just 40, Powell is still considered one of the most promising young political minds in the country. Sources say he’s taking time to regroup, and many believe he’ll be back—wiser, sharper, and even more dangerous.

But for now, all eyes are on PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes, whose leadership and political instincts are about to be put to the ultimate test. Will she anoint Nubian Greaux from above, or will she open the floor and allow true grassroots democracy to determine who represents PAM in the pivotal battleground of Central Basseterre?

The Political Crossroads

Nubian Greaux : Energetic, experienced… but politically bruised.

: Energetic, experienced… but politically bruised. Carlene Henry-Morton : Respected, untested… and undeniably magnetic.

: Respected, untested… and undeniably magnetic. Jonel Powell: Down—but far from out.

The verdict? Still pending. The tension? Palpable. The stakes? Sky-high.

One thing’s for sure—PAM’s next move could define its future for the next decade.

Will it be political revival or another missed opportunity?

Stay tuned. The Central Basseterre showdown is only just beginning.