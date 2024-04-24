LIAT Welcomes First New Jets with Grand Antigua Arrival

Two brand new jets, the inaugural arrivals of LIAT 2020, touched down in Antigua yesterday after a long journey from Nigeria, marking a pivotal moment for the airline. Greeted with a resplendent water cannon salute, the jets heralded the beginning of a new era for LIAT, promising enhanced service and connectivity for the Caribbean.

As part of a strategic expansion plan, LIAT 2020, a joint venture between the Antiguan government and Nigeria’s Air Peace, aims to inject vigor into the regional aviation landscape. With an investment totaling up to US $92 million, including a US $12 million contribution from the Antiguan government and an additional US $80 million from Nigeria’s Air Peace, the venture signals a commitment to revolutionizing air travel in the Caribbean.

The arrival of the first two jets is just the beginning. Plans are already in motion to integrate five more aircraft into the fleet, including another E145 jet, in the months ahead. These developments underscore LIAT 2020’s ambitious vision to not only serve the Caribbean with enhanced connectivity but also to establish direct flights to Nigeria, fostering stronger ties between the two regions.

With the inaugural flight to St Kitts on the horizon, LIAT 2020 stands poised to soar to new heights, reshaping the aviation landscape and opening up exciting possibilities for travelers across the Caribbean and beyond.