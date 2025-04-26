BAGS PACKED? ANSA-REUNION 2025 TORONTO SET TO BE THE CARIBBEAN DIASPORA EVENT OF THE YEAR!





TORONTO, CANADA — Get ready to mark your calendars and pack your best outfits, because ANSA-Reunion 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate celebration of culture, community, and Caribbean pride! From May 23–25, 2025, the iconic Chelsea Hotel in downtown Toronto will transform into a vibrant hub of connection, entertainment, and unforgettable memories for diaspora colleagues, family, and friends across the globe.

This 3-day extravaganza promises something spectacular for everyone:

A dazzling GALA Night on Saturday, May 24, 2025, featuring a Special Guest Artist Appearance that’s guaranteed to have you dancing all night long!

on Saturday, May 24, 2025, featuring a that’s guaranteed to have you dancing all night long! A high-energy Cultural Show spotlighting Caribbean masqueraders, live performances, modeling showcases , and entertainment for all ages .

spotlighting Caribbean , and . A Marketplace bursting with Caribbean vendors, cultural displays, creativity, and flavors that will transport you straight back to the islands.

bursting with Caribbean vendors, cultural displays, creativity, and flavors that will transport you straight back to the islands. Meet & Greet opportunities, a grand Opening Ceremony, a soulful Church Service, and family-friendly fun packed into every single day.

Whether you’re coming to reconnect with old friends, celebrate your roots, or soak up the Caribbean spirit in one of the world’s greatest cities, ANSA-Reunion 2025 promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience you simply cannot afford to miss!

TICKETS ARE FLYING FAST!

Secure yours today through TicketGateway or visit the official website at ansareunion.com/pricing.

HOTEL ALERT:

Book your stay at the Chelsea Hotel before Wednesday, April 30, 2025, by calling 1-800-CHELSEA (243-5732) or 416-595-1975. Mention ANSA-REUNION 2025 Room Block – Res ID: ANS052325 to lock in your special rate!

Special Dietary Needs?

Let the planning team know by April 30, 2025, by emailing [email protected].

The ANSA-Reunion Planning Committee says it best:

“Let us come together to celebrate culture, community, and connection. Building, investing, and reaffirming our commitment to tomorrow.”

From the first beat of the drum to the final goodbye hug, ANSA-Reunion 2025 is set to be a powerful reminder that no matter where we are, our spirit, our culture, and our unity live on.

See you in Toronto!