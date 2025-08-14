FINAL FOUR FIREWORKS: Cecil Angel and Livan Lee Deliver Player of the Game Performances as SKNABA Premier Division Playoffs Open in Style

SKNABA Premier Division Final Four Tips Off with Thrilling Playoff Openers

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 13, 2025 — The SKNABA Premier Division Final Four tipped off in electrifying fashion on Tuesday night, delivering two nail-biting playoff battles that set the tone for an intense postseason run. Fans packed the venues to witness top-tier basketball action as the Cayon Lions edged past SLH St. Paul’s Tuff Knots 76–73, while the Pharmcarre Bird Rock Uprisers dominated the Sol Sandy Point Falcons 86–64.

Cayon Lions Survive Tuff Knots’ Push in 76–73 Thriller

The defending spirit of Cayon was on full display as the Lions held their nerve in a tense finish against a determined Tuff Knots squad. Player of the Game Livan Lee (#6) turned in a monster all-around performance, posting 15 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 steals to lead the charge.

Rai Smithen (18 pts, 4 steals) and Delvin Marshall (15 pts, 9 rebounds) were also instrumental in securing the win, while Giron Browne added 15 points and 4 assists.

For the Tuff Knots, Tivadi Herbert was unstoppable in the paint, racking up 27 points and 18 rebounds, with Nashorn Maynard contributing 22 points and 11 boards. Despite their efforts, the Tuff Knots couldn’t find the final bucket to overturn the deficit, starting their playoff run at 0–1.

Uprisers Cruise Past Falcons Behind Cecil Angel’s Stellar Play

In the earlier matchup, the Pharmcarre Bird Rock Uprisers made a strong statement with an emphatic 86–64 win over the Falcons. Cecil Angel (#7) proved why he’s one of the league’s most dynamic two-way players, exploding for 27 points, 7 steals, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds, earning Player of the Game honors.

Leroy Wilkinson chipped in with 15 points and 9 rebounds, while TyQuan Rogers added 13 points and 8 rebounds to keep the Falcons at bay.

For the Falcons, Anthonio Boyd led the scoring with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Uprisers’ relentless pace and defensive pressure.

Looking Ahead

With the first games of the Final Four in the books, the stakes are only getting higher. The Lions and Uprisers have the early advantage, but their opponents will be hungry to respond in the next round. Fans can expect even more intensity, high-flying plays, and clutch moments as the SKNABA Premier Division playoffs continue.

SKN Times Sports will bring you full coverage, stats, and highlights as the battle for the championship heats up.