FATWA AND FURY: Iranian Ayatollah Who Called for Trump’s Blood Killed in Precision Airstrike Just 24 Hours Later

In a stunning and dramatic twist amid the rapidly escalating war between Iran, the United States and Israel, a senior Iranian cleric who reportedly called for the death of United States President has allegedly been killed in a precision airstrike less than 24 hours after issuing the controversial decree.

According to reports circulating across international media and social platforms, , one of Iran’s most influential Shiite religious figures, issued what was described as a fatwa declaring it a religious obligation for followers to spill the blood of Trump and what he referred to as “Zionists.”

The incendiary declaration emerged as the conflict between , the , and spiraled into open warfare following a series of unprecedented military strikes.

War Ignites With Shock Strike on Iran’s Leadership

The latest developments follow the dramatic opening phase of the conflict on March 1, 2026, when joint U.S. and Israeli forces reportedly launched massive coordinated strikes across Iranian territory.

Among the most shocking claims emerging from the initial attacks was the reported killing of Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader , along with several senior military commanders.

Defense analysts described the opening strikes as a calculated attempt to cripple Iran’s command structure, targeting leadership compounds, strategic bases and key elements of the country’s military infrastructure.

The unprecedented strike campaign marked one of the most dramatic escalations in Middle Eastern conflict in decades.

Fatwa Followed by Swift Retaliation

Against that explosive backdrop, the statement attributed to Javadi Amoli quickly drew global attention.

Within hours of the decree circulating online, reports began emerging that the cleric had himself become the target of a high-value strike.

Sources claim that a precision U.S. airstrike eliminated the senior cleric less than a day after the alleged fatwa was issued.

Video clips and images circulating on social media show the aftermath of a strike believed to have targeted a location associated with the cleric. However, the footage has not yet been independently verified.

Neither Iranian authorities nor Washington have officially confirmed the killing.

Rapidly Escalating Conflict

If confirmed, the reported elimination of one of Iran’s most prominent religious figures would represent yet another dramatic escalation in a conflict already defined by lightning-fast developments and unprecedented targeting of senior leadership.

Military analysts say the speed of events highlights the volatile nature of the unfolding war, where rhetoric and military action appear to be feeding off each other in a cycle of rapid escalation.

“The timeline itself is extraordinary,” one regional security analyst noted. “A fatwa calling for bloodshed followed almost immediately by a strike eliminating the individual who issued it — that is the pace at which this war is unfolding.”

A Region on Edge

The widening confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel has sent shockwaves across the Middle East and triggered global concern about the possibility of a broader regional war.

Military exchanges, cyber operations and missile strikes have been reported across multiple locations since the conflict erupted, with both sides signaling that the campaign is far from over.

As the world watches the situation unfold, one reality is becoming increasingly clear: the conflict has entered a phase where events are moving with extraordinary speed — and the consequences could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region for years to come.

Fighting between Iranian forces and U.S.–Israeli military units continues.

