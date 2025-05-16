ANOTHER RED FLAG? Drew Administration Tied to Struggling Foreign Contractor Hit by Second Union Strike in Barbados!

Basseterre, St. Kitts — May 16, 2025 — With just weeks to go before ground is expected to break on the long-overdue new Basseterre High School, yet another scandal is rocking the Drew Administration—and this time, the controversy crosses borders.

The Barbadian construction firm Preconco Ltd., allegedly handpicked by the government without any lawful procurement process, is now embroiled in its second union-backed strike in a month, as confirmed by the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU).

Two strikes in one month? That’s not just a red flag—it’s a blaring siren.

This latest industrial fallout raises serious concerns about the reliability, labour practices, and overall viability of the very company the Drew administration is entrusting with one of the country’s most critical education infrastructure projects.

But this isn’t the first time the Drew-led government has gambled—and lost—with questionable contractors.

Just a few months ago, the much-hyped Trinidad Smart Homes Project with East Coast Housing imploded spectacularly, leaving over 2,400 families without homes and zero accountability from the administration that promised them. That fiasco still lingers as a bitter reminder of poor vetting, broken promises, and zero transparency.

Now, history looks set to repeat itself.

“Another project. Another controversy. Another failure to deliver?” asks one concerned parent from Basseterre. “We’ve had enough of the experiments and excuses. Our children deserve better.”

This developing scandal adds to the growing perception that the Drew Administration is plagued by poor planning, murky deal-making, and a blatant disregard for due process.

Will the new Basseterre High School ever be built? Or is it just another political illusion built on shaky foundations—literally and figuratively?

The people are watching. And the red flags are impossible to ignore.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story unfolds.

#RedFlagGovernment #BHSDelays #PreconcoStrikes #DrewDisaster #NoTransparency #FailedPromises