DIASPORA SPOTLIGHT: St. Kitts-Nevis’ Tamika R. Guishard Bringing Healing, Heritage and Caribbean Storytelling to the Screen

By SKN Times / Times Caribbean / St. Kitts-Nevis Daily

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to shine on the international creative stage through the work of Tamika R. Guishard, a first-generation Brooklynite with deep roots in the Federation and a growing reputation as an award-winning filmmaker, narrative strategist, educator, former dancer and former National Park Ranger.

Guishard, whose family roots trace back to Gingerland, Nevis, has built an impressive career at the intersection of film, education, strategic communications, social impact and cultural storytelling. Her work centres healing, music, historically overlooked communities and the powerful ways in which identity, education and collective wellbeing shape lives.

A graduate of New York University’s Graduate Film Program, Guishard has earned recognition from several respected creative and industry platforms, including the Writers Guild of America East, FilmNation, Black Women Film! Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Athena Film Festival Writers Lab, Breaking Through The Lens, Rooftop Films, and the Cannes Screenplay List.

Her film projects have screened internationally and often explore the stories of unsung heroes, marginalized communities and the cultural forces that help people transform pain into purpose.

This summer, Guishard is set to direct “Melody Heals the Soul,” a distinctive new project that celebrates the transformative power of community, culture, music and Caribbean heritage.

Reflecting on the project, Guishard said:

“As a Park Ranger I shared the untold story of NYC’s first Black folks whose drumming at Lower Manhattan’s African Burial Ground helped turn their pain into power, and as a dancer I experience the healing power of diasporic rhythms time and time again. Set against the backdrop of Culturama, Melody Heals the Soul pays homage to our heritage of music and storytelling through a forward-looking scientific lens to imagine the future of our healing. My mom is from Gingerland so I am thrilled to come home and honour the ancestors in this way.”

The upcoming project is already being embraced as a meaningful bridge between the St. Kitts-Nevis diaspora and the creative future of the Federation. With its focus on science, culture, healing and Caribbean love, “Melody Heals the Soul” is expected to offer a fresh and deeply rooted perspective on the role of music and storytelling in community wellbeing.

The Nevis Film Commission has expressed delight in supporting Guishard’s work, describing the project as another opportunity to uplift an emerging creative voice from the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora.

Beyond film, Guishard is also the Founder and Executive Director of Guishard Films, a narrative strategy studio and holistic media company focused on equity-driven storytelling. Through the company, she works with institutions, nonprofits, government agencies and forward-thinking organizations to develop multimedia content, strategic communications campaigns and storytelling tools that amplify marginalized voices and support meaningful social change.

Her professional background spans more than a decade across education, entertainment, workforce development, municipal partnerships and nonprofit leadership. She has partnered with justice-centred organizations and public agencies, including work connected to the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, using storytelling to help expand access to opportunity and elevate public engagement.

Guishard has also served as Director of Communications and Development at the Mastery Transcript Consortium, where she helped lead communications strategies, multimedia storytelling and stakeholder engagement. Her work there contributed to increased platform engagement, major grant support and national media visibility.

In academia, Guishard made history as the first Black communications professor at Adelphi University, where she taught media production with a focus on counter-storytelling and new media. Her approach to teaching and storytelling reflects a lifelong commitment to helping communities tell their own stories with dignity, depth and impact.

With the mind of a Park Ranger, the heart of a teacher and the soul of a dancer, Tamika R. Guishard represents a powerful example of the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora using creativity as a tool for healing, education, advocacy and cultural pride.

As she prepares to return to her ancestral roots through “Melody Heals the Soul,” Guishard stands as a rising Caribbean creative force whose work honours the past, speaks to the present and imagines a more connected, compassionate and culturally grounded future.