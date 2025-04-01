FAREWELL TO A FOOTBALL ICON: JASON “THUMBSCALE” GUMBS PASSES AWAY

St. Kitts and Nevis has lost a true football legend. Jason “Thumbscale” Gumbs, a former Newtown Football Club star and a proud member of the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of brilliance on and off the pitch.

Known for his extraordinary natural talent, Jason was a dominant and prolific striker in the 1990s. His style of play was unique—he was a selfless playmaker, more focused on creating opportunities for his teammates than seeking individual glory. His deft touch, vision, and ability to deliver crucial assists made him a force to be reckoned with. Many argue that, while his younger brother, the legendary Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs, went on to achieve international fame, Jason was the more naturally gifted of the two.

Off the field, Jason was a beloved figure—kindhearted, respected, and admired by all who knew him. His passing on Monday, March 31, 2025, marks a profound loss for the football community.

In July 2024, Jason began experiencing health complications, and after months of medical tests, he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on his liver in January 2025. Despite efforts to seek further treatment abroad, the illness ultimately took its toll.

As St. Kitts and Nevis mourns this fallen football hero, his legacy will live on in the hearts of fans, teammates, and the generations of footballers he inspired. Rest in eternal peace, Jason “Thumbscale” Gumbs.