4 St. Kitts Ministers Attend SIDS Conference in Antigua: A Commitment to Sustainable Development

****Once again, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, along with a delegation of ministers, has embarked on an overseas engagement, this time to participate in the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Antigua and Barbuda. This frequent flyer pattern by the Drew Cabinet intensifies as the government underscores its focus on Overseas or International engagements. Accompanying Prime Minister Drew are Senior Minister Dr. Hon. Denzil Douglas, Minister Hon. Joyelle Clarke, and Minister Hon. Samal Duggins. The delegation also includes members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action.At the heart of the conference agenda is a high-level event on the Caribbean-EU Partnership, a platform designed to bolster collaboration and progress within the framework of the Caribbean Regional Protocol of the Samoa Agreement. Prime Minister Drew and Dr. Denzil Douglas are active participants in this initiative, aiming to enhance visibility and engagement with key EU investors, crucial for the islands’ economic advancement.Minister Samal Duggins, in his capacity as the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, among other portfolios, will deliver the welcome remarks at the conference. Under the theme “Accelerating the Decarbonization of Fisheries in the Caribbean: From Science-Based Targets to Climate Mitigation Finance,” the focus underscores the commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable resource management.This significant gathering serves as a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and strategies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and foster inclusive, resilient development in small island nations. As St. Kitts and Nevis actively participates in these global dialogues, it reaffirms its dedication to shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens and the wider Caribbean region.